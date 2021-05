The girls and boys soccer teams from Greene County High School played in separate tournaments Saturday. The boys had 1-2 record at Nevada while the girls were 0-2 in Creston. The boys lost 1-0 to Iowa City Regina, who is tied for second place in the Class 1A rankings, then lost to a Class 2A top 20 team in Gilbert, 4-0, before winning 2-0 vs. Kuemper Catholic (Carroll). Coach Carl Behne’s Rams are rated number 12 in 1A and are 9-5 overall. The goals against the Knights came from senior Alex Roberts and sophomore Jose Velazco. Freshman Nathan Behne had an assist.