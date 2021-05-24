New bill backs compensation for Ohio college athletes

COLUMBUS — An Ohio lawmaker has introduced a bill that would give college athletes in the state the right to earn money through endorsements and sponsorship deals. "From the student athlete’s perspective, many institutions have made lots and lots of money from college athletics," St. Edward High School football coach Tom Lombardo said. "The schools used their image and likeness and the player can't benefit from it, so from the player's perspective, you could see how that could be valuable. I can't imagine what Trevor Lawrence might have been able to obtain in endorsements in college."