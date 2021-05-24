News of Other Days

Thursday afternoon District Court Judge Chaney Taylor sent a letter to Daniel Haney, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney and legal counsel for Independence County. “In response to your letter of May 13, 2021, regarding the captioned matter, first, I regard the safety of the Independence County public and my employees as my first and foremost concern. The county judge’s proposal to cut the District Court budget so severely that it would be forced to cease operations has caused a great deal of consternation among the citizenry and my employees. As you know, State District Courts are Constitutionally-mandated courts that must be funded. In the interest of public safety and in order to resolve this situation of the county judge’s proposal to defund district court and to remove any threat of endangering the public, I have instructed my Chief Clerk to ensure that this month’s fine/cost revenues are remitted to Independence County, along with the City of Batesville fine/cost revenues previously sent to the City of Batesville. In exchange, it’s my understanding that you, acting as counsel for and on behalf of Independence County, hereby agree and acknowledge that proposed ordinance 2021-17 will be withdrawn from consideration by the Quorum Court and that no such proposal to reduce our 2021 budget will be made again. In our meeting on May 12, 2021, as you know, we did not discuss A.C.A. § 16-17-707, nor do I do so in this letter.”