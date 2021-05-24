newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Batesville, AR

News of Other Days

Guard Online
 4 days ago

From Craig Ogilvie’s Arkansas – Its Land and People item: After the last glacial period ended, the climate in the Ozarks became warm and arid. The region was probably a desert about 6,000 years ago. Sgt. George Brown and Deputy Ron Webb of the Independence County Sheriff’s Department received meritorious...

www.guardonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Batesville, AR
City
Walnut Ridge, AR
City
Poughkeepsie, AR
City
Newark, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Batesville, AR
Government
County
Independence County, AR
State
Arkansas State
Batesville, AR
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Today#First National Bank#Guard#Cave City High School#The Voice Of Democracy#Vfw Post 10488#The Bailey Scholarship#Hendrix College#Tigers#Today#Sentinel#Reporter#Ozarks#County Sheriff#Sgt George Brown#America Officers#Poughkeepsie Friday Night#Deputy#Sheriff Gerald Fulbright
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Arkansas StateSouthwest Times Record

Here is the schedule for the Arkansas high school spring sports state championships

Following a week of state tournament action, the Arkansas high school spring sports state championship games are now set for baseball, softball, girls soccer and boys soccer. In the past, the state title games have been played in Fayetteville on the University of Arkansas campus, but this year, the championships have been moved to Benton due to the Razorbacks baseball team having a series at home starting Thursday, as well as the Razorbacks softball team hosting an NCAA Regional starting Friday.
Arkansas StatePress Argus-Courier

Arkansas high school state tournament roundup: Greenwood baseball team outlasts Batesville

In a wild 5A baseball quarterfinal, Greenwood hung on for a 5-4 win against Batesville on Friday night in Jonesboro. The Bulldogs (20-10) broke a 2-all score in the top of the seventh on a bases-loaded walk from Hunter Houston, scoring Luke Brewer. They added two more runs when Andrew Elliott was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, followed by an RBI single from Dylan Strozier.
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Goldwire returning to Arkansas as assistant coach

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas rehired Lacey Goldwire as an assistant women's basketball coach Monday. Goldwire, who has spent the past two seasons at Tennessee, was on Mike Neighbors' staff for his first two seasons as the Razorbacks' coach from 2017-19. “Lacey Goldwire’s fingerprints are all over everything successful we’ve done with...
Arkansas StateKATV

4 dead in three-vehicle collision near Batesville

BATESVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Four people died in a head-on collision near Batesville in northern Arkansas, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police. Kathy Smith, 58, of Batesville; Brenda Horn, 76, of Sulphur Rock; Donna Crabtree, 77, of Sulphur Rock; and Judy Knox, 78, of Halls, Tennessee died in the crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 69, about 80 miles northeast of Little Rock.
Batesville, ARGuard Online

Births

Jonathan and Kimberly Boester of Highland, Dalton, Emily, Tommie, Liberty and Alivia have announced the birth of a daughter and sister at White River Medical Center on April 26, 2021. The baby weighed 6 pounds, 14.8 ounces and has been named Kaitlin Skye Boester. Grandparents are Floyd Eugean Nixon, Shane...
Independence County, ARGuard Online

Griffin withdraws DC ordinance

Thursday afternoon District Court Judge Chaney Taylor sent a letter to Daniel Haney, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney and legal counsel for Independence County. “In response to your letter of May 13, 2021, regarding the captioned matter, first, I regard the safety of the Independence County public and my employees as my first and foremost concern. The county judge’s proposal to cut the District Court budget so severely that it would be forced to cease operations has caused a great deal of consternation among the citizenry and my employees. As you know, State District Courts are Constitutionally-mandated courts that must be funded. In the interest of public safety and in order to resolve this situation of the county judge’s proposal to defund district court and to remove any threat of endangering the public, I have instructed my Chief Clerk to ensure that this month’s fine/cost revenues are remitted to Independence County, along with the City of Batesville fine/cost revenues previously sent to the City of Batesville. In exchange, it’s my understanding that you, acting as counsel for and on behalf of Independence County, hereby agree and acknowledge that proposed ordinance 2021-17 will be withdrawn from consideration by the Quorum Court and that no such proposal to reduce our 2021 budget will be made again. In our meeting on May 12, 2021, as you know, we did not discuss A.C.A. § 16-17-707, nor do I do so in this letter.”
Batesville, ARGuard Online

Community Briefs

HARDY — Spring River Artists Guild will have its annual yard sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 300 Main St. in Hardy. The artists have been spring cleaning and have a large selection of items. The gallery has about 20 artists schooled in oil and acrylic paintings,...
Batesville, ARGuard Online

Elliott named group publisher

Paxton Media Group’s west Arkansas division welcomed new group publisher Mark Elliott on Thursday. In addition to his role as publisher of the Log Cabin Democrat in Conway, Elliott will oversee Paxton Media Group’s newspapers in Russellville, Batesville, Searcy, Heber Springs and Clinton. He takes over for Frank Leto who...
Batesville, ARGuard Online

Scots Finish in Fifth Place at AMC Championship

EUGENE, Mo. – The Lyon College women’s golf team finished in fifth place at the American Midwest Conference Championship this afternoon. Sydney Czanstkowski saved her best golf for the final day of the tournament as the freshman carded an 80 to climb three spots up the leaderboard. Czanstkowski’s strong showing in the AMC Championship earned the Mountain Home product a sixth-place finish and Second-Team All-AMC Honors.
Batesville, ARGuard Online

Main Street Happenings: Spring is the thing in downtown

The gardens in the historic district of Batesville are in full bloom as you make your way down to Main Street. The 70th annual observance of the National Day of Prayer took place in Maxfield Park at last week. As cottonwood fluff gently floated on the breeze, Grace Melton sang “Amazing Grace.” The crowd prayed for the nation, marriages and families, schools, community, and way of life. Speakers included Chad Whitaker, Stacy Reed, Gus Williamson, Tim Landers, Danielle Adams, and Pastor Bernardo Garcia. Melton closed the event by singing “God Bless America.” A Southside School District “Flat Stanley” visited the Main Street Batesville offices recently and got an exclusive tour of downtown.
Batesville, ARArkansas Business

Roberts Advances at Lyon College (Movers & Shakers)

Madeline Roberts has been promoted to executive director of strategic marketing and communication at Lyon College in Batesville. Roberts was previously the director of communications at the university. In her new position, Roberts is responsible for developing and executing the office’s three-year plan for brand awareness. Bob Stark is retiring...
Batesville, ARfloracing.com

Can Jonathan Davenport Be Stopped At Batesville's Bad Boy 98?

The Comp Cams Super Dirt Series visits Batesville Motor Speedway for the tour’s richest standalone event of the season, a doubleheader at the Mooney Starr-promoted track featuring complete programs on Friday and Saturday with a purse in excess of $65,000 for the weekend. Live on FloRacing, the Bad Boy 98 weekend gets underway Friday night with the inaugural Joe Garrison Memorial, a 30-lap, $5,000-to-win event. Saturday’s finale features a 68-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. Friday’s race honors the late chassis builder and founder of GRT Race Cars in Greenbrier, Ark., who passed away May 1, 2019 after battling cancer. Series leader Logan Martin of West Plains, Mo. has two wins on the year. Brian Rickman and Kyle Beard each have five top-five finishes this season. Martin and the region's best, along with other names like Billy Moyer, Earl Pearson Jr., and Ashton Winger, will try and stop Jonathan Davenport who is arguably the hottest dirt late model driver in the country. Super stocks, modifieds, stock cars, hobby stocks, front-wheel drives and cruisers are on Friday’s card. Super stocks, modifieds, hobby stocks, front-wheel drives and cruisers join Saturday’s program.
Tupelo, ARPosted by
Tupelo Dispatch

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Tupelo

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Tupelo: 1. Sales Representative - Training Provided; 2. Travel Surgical Tech - $1,602 per week; 3. Dedicated Company Drivers | $1250 Weekly Minimum; 4. Quality Assurance Auditor; 5. Machine Operator; 6. Work from Home - Sales; 7. Reset Merchandiser; 8. Dental Assistant Instructor; 9. Licensed Practical Nurse | LPN | CORR (Contract); 10. Travel MRI Tech - $1562.26 / Week;
Batesville, ARGuard Online

Scots Garner Four All-Conference Honorees

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Four Lyon College softball players – Kassidy Robinson, Cheyenne Herrera, Celsey Wood, and Riley Shaw – earned All-American Midwest Conference accolades on Wednesday. Robinson was named first team All-AMC, while Herrera, Wood, and Shaw received second team All-AMC. Kassidy Robinson was sensational for the Scots both...
Mountain Home, ARKTLO

Loving signs to play golf at Lyon College

Lauren Loving (second from left) surrounded by family. Mountain Home High School’s athletic department had another senior sign to continue playing collegiately on Friday. Lauren Loving put her name on a national letter of intent to join the women’s golf program at Lyon College in Batesville. Loving says she fell...
Batesville, ARGuard Online

Schools' role in keeping kids fed

[Editor’s note: The Batesville Daily Guard and its sister papers in central Arkansas collaborated on this effort. Both parts will look at statewide numbers and local efforts.]. For some students, school is their only escape, and that includes the escape from food insecurity. Last year school districts across Independence County...