News of Other Days

The Comp Cams Super Dirt Series visits Batesville Motor Speedway for the tour’s richest standalone event of the season, a doubleheader at the Mooney Starr-promoted track featuring complete programs on Friday and Saturday with a purse in excess of $65,000 for the weekend. Live on FloRacing, the Bad Boy 98 weekend gets underway Friday night with the inaugural Joe Garrison Memorial, a 30-lap, $5,000-to-win event. Saturday’s finale features a 68-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. Friday’s race honors the late chassis builder and founder of GRT Race Cars in Greenbrier, Ark., who passed away May 1, 2019 after battling cancer. Series leader Logan Martin of West Plains, Mo. has two wins on the year. Brian Rickman and Kyle Beard each have five top-five finishes this season. Martin and the region's best, along with other names like Billy Moyer, Earl Pearson Jr., and Ashton Winger, will try and stop Jonathan Davenport who is arguably the hottest dirt late model driver in the country. Super stocks, modifieds, stock cars, hobby stocks, front-wheel drives and cruisers are on Friday’s card. Super stocks, modifieds, hobby stocks, front-wheel drives and cruisers join Saturday’s program.