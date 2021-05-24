Did future ownership goals dictate Russell Wilson’s wishlist of possible trade destinations?

The 2021 NFL Draft took place last week, which means the Seahawks and every other team are one step closer toward building the team they'll field this season. And yes, the Seahawks made only three picks, but they're excited about the addition of receiver D'Wayne Eskridge, cornerback Tre Brown and tackle Stone Forsythe, and will soon be adding a group of undrafted free agents as well. With the draft now behind us, now's a good time to answer some questions from you, the fans. As always, thanks to everyone who asked questions this week, and apologies if I couldn't get to yours this time around.