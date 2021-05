Five days after he announced his commitment to Washington State, he made it official: Mouhamed Gueye has signed with the Cougs, the school announced today. And with that, the 6-11 forward who originates from Senegal has made another bit of history: 247sports.com has now recognized Gueye’s reclassification to 2021 and has given him a four-star composite rating of 0.9819, good for 46th nationally in this class and placing him just ahead of 2008 signee Klay Thompson as the highest rated recruit in WSU history.