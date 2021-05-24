Memorial Day 2021: Furniture, fire pits and more are up to 80% off for Wayfair's huge holiday sale

Although it seems as though Wayfair is always hosting some sort of blowout sale, the home furniture and decor e-tailer just announced one that's smartly timed to run in tandem with Amazon Prime Day. Wayfair's June Clearance Event is here to remind us budget-furniture hunters that we don't need a Prime account in order to score a deal for the next 48-or-so hours. Here are the deets: up to 60% off living room seating; bedroom furniture from $125; up to 60% off bedding; up to 55% off office furniture; up to 55% off kitchen and dining furniture. Keep scrolling to shop what we're deeming as the good stuff that's getting marked down during Wayfair's Prime-adjacent sale. You'll find such hits as highly-reviewed home office chairs, bestselling small-space loveseats, and beyond. And, because this sale only lasts 72-hours, if you don't vibe with anything we've picked below, then just pop on over to the sale's landing page here for a full look at all the home savings to be had.