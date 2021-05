Steel Manufacturers Association (SMA) President Philip K. Bell will be the featured speaker for the next SMU Community Chat webinar on Wednesday, May 26, at 11 a.m. ET. Bell will speak about the U.S. steel industry’s low carbon profile compared to steelmakers abroad – and its efforts to reduce carbon emissions even further. He will address new domestic capacity coming online over the next year, and why the market will need those additional tons. Bell will also speak about U.S.-EU efforts to address global overcapacity and what that initiative means for Section 232 tariffs.