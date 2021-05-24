$ 229.06 Billion Growth Expected In Extended Reality Market | APAC To Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the extended reality market and it is poised to grow by USD 229.06 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 43% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?VR is the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 43%.
- Who are the top players in the market?Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Avnet Inc., Facebook Inc., HTC Corp., Microsoft Corp., Northern Digital Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., and Sony Corp. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by rapid improvements in sensor technology. However, the infrastructural and integration issues will impede market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Avnet Inc., Facebook Inc., HTC Corp., Microsoft Corp., Northern Digital Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although factors such as the rapid improvements in sensor technology, the increasing adoption in the military, and the growing popularity of 360-degree videos will offer immense growth opportunities, the infrastructural and integration issues is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this extended reality market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Extended Reality Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Extended Reality Market is segmented as below:
- Application
o VR
o AR
o MR
- Geography
o North America
o APAC
o Europe
o South America
o The Middle East and Africa
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41203
Extended Reality Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The extended reality market report covers the following areas:
- Extended Reality Market Size
- Extended Reality Market Trends
- Extended Reality Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing popularity of 360-degree videos as one of the prime reasons driving the Extended Reality Market growth during the next few years.
Extended Reality Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist extended reality market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the extended reality market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the extended reality market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of extended reality market vendors
