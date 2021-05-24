newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

$ 229.06 Billion Growth Expected In Extended Reality Market | APAC To Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has been monitoring the extended reality market and it is poised to grow by USD 229.06 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 43% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?VR is the leading segment in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 43%.
  • Who are the top players in the market?Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Avnet Inc., Facebook Inc., HTC Corp., Microsoft Corp., Northern Digital Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., and Sony Corp. are the top players in the market.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by rapid improvements in sensor technology. However, the infrastructural and integration issues will impede market growth.
  • How big is the APAC market?36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Avnet Inc., Facebook Inc., HTC Corp., Microsoft Corp., Northern Digital Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although factors such as the rapid improvements in sensor technology, the increasing adoption in the military, and the growing popularity of 360-degree videos will offer immense growth opportunities, the infrastructural and integration issues is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this extended reality market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Extended Reality Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Extended Reality Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

o VR

o AR

o MR

  • Geography

o North America

o APAC

o Europe

o South America

o The Middle East and Africa

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41203

Extended Reality Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The extended reality market report covers the following areas:

  • Extended Reality Market Size
  • Extended Reality Market Trends
  • Extended Reality Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing popularity of 360-degree videos as one of the prime reasons driving the Extended Reality Market growth during the next few years.

Extended Reality Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist extended reality market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the extended reality market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the extended reality market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of extended reality market vendors

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market- The automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market is segmented by technology (AR and VR) and geography ( Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market- The mobile augmented reality market is segmented by end-user (enterprise and consumer), application (marketing and advertisement, gaming and entertainment, education and learning, travel and tourism, and others), geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and key vendors. Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • VR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • AR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accenture Plc
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Avnet Inc.
  • Facebook Inc.
  • HTC Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Northern Digital Inc.
  • Qualcomm Inc.
  • Seiko Epson Corp.
  • Sony Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/extended-reality-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-229-06-billion-growth-expected-in-extended-reality-market--apac-to-notice-maximum-growth--technavio-301297302.html

SOURCE Technavio

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
267
Followers
18K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Environment#Market Research#Product Market#Market Trends#Apac#Global Growth#Apac#The Market Accenture Plc#Avnet Inc#Facebook Inc#Htc Corp#Microsoft Corp#Northern Digital Inc#Qualcomm Inc#Seiko Epson Corp#Sony Corp#Application O#Mea Analysis#Ar#Vr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Marketsatlantanews.net

Business Intelligence Service Market Future Growth Outlook | SAP, Microsoft, Cisco Systems

The Latest survey report on Global Business Intelligence Service Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Business Intelligence Service segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Rackspace, SAP, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Tableau Software, ADVIZOR Solutions, Oracle, QlikTech International & MicroStrategy.
Marketsloshijosdelamalinche.com

Medical Binocular Loupe Market Analysis, Latest Trends, Share, By Region And Segment Forecast 2021-2026 | Carl Zeiss Meditec, Orascoptic (Kavo Kerr), Halma, Heine, Designs For Vision, SurgiTel (GSC), Sheer Vision

The global Medical Binocular Loupe market report offers key product offerings, industry history, key data, risk analysis, marketing and sales strategies, product extension, recent innovations, and introduction of new products, research and development, and a range of industry activities. Furthermore, the PESTLE, SWOT, and Porter’s Five Forces reviews of the Medical Binocular Loupe market were primarily based on the Medical Binocular Loupe market. The study includes market forecasts for various service providers’ expenditures over the forecasted period. With the help of graphs and figures, key statistics, and a proper source of direction, this report is carried out a thorough evaluation of the global Medical Binocular Loupe market. Similarly, the global Medical Binocular Loupe market report includes crucial information including product images, business profiles, product descriptions, contact information, and other specifics.
Aerospace & Defensereportsgo.com

APAC, Europe, America region to emerge as lucrative growth avenue for Aircraft Alti-Vario-GPS market by 2026

The research report based on Aircraft Alti-Vario-GPS market is comprised of the detailed study on all the vital aspects related to the Aircraft Alti-Vario-GPS industry. The market study includes all the crucial data regarding all the market dynamics that are considered being crucial in the study of every industry. This includes factors like technical innovation, optimization of the value chain, prospects, climate, competitive landscape, key players’ product offerings, growth strategy, challenges and barriers, information on communication and sales, risk, etc. The report also covers the data regarding the revenues of the Aircraft Alti-Vario-GPS industry supported by reliable numerical data. It also includes past statistics along with the prediction for future valuation of Aircraft Alti-Vario-GPS market.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Europe Digital Forensics Market 2021 - Research Report, Demand, Price, By Application, Region and Forecast to 2028 | AccessData Group LLC, Cyfor, FireEye, Inc., Kroll, Inc., LogRhythm, Inc.

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "Europe Digital Forensics Market" Analysis, Europe Digital Forensics market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the Europe Digital Forensics industry. With the classified Europe Digital Forensics market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
Marketscheshire.media

Trending News Corona impact on Micro Server IC Market Opportunities for the Forecast Period till 2020-2025| Intel Corporation, ARM Holdings PLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Quanta Computer Inc., Applied Micro Circuits Corporation

Market CAGR Competitive Landscape, Market Research, Micro Server IC, Micro Server IC application, Micro Server IC Industry, Micro Server IC manufactures, Micro Server IC Market, Micro Server IC Market Analysis, Micro Server IC Market Best Companies in The world, Micro Server IC Market CAGR, Micro Server IC Market Demand, Micro Server IC Market Forecast, Micro Server IC Market Growth, Micro Server IC Market Insights, Micro Server IC Market key players, Micro Server IC Market Latest Reports 2020, Micro Server IC Market Manufacturers, Micro Server IC Market opportunity, Micro Server IC Market Production, Micro Server IC Market Revenue, Micro Server IC Market share, Micro Server IC Market Size, Micro Server IC Market Status, Micro Server IC Market Supply, Micro Server IC Market Top Companies in The world, Micro Server IC Market Top key Venders in The world, Micro Server IC Market Trend, Micro Server ICTrends, trending news Micro Server IC market 2020.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Data Centre Security Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Fortinet, Inc.

Global Data Centre Security Market Size study, by Application ( Financial services, IT and Telecom, Government, Education, Healthcare, Media & entertainment, Others), Services ( Consulting, Integration & deployment, Managed services), Solutions(Logical security, Physical security) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Data Centre Security market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Data Centre Security market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Industrythedallasnews.net

North America Digital Therapeutics Market 2021 Ongoing Trends with Most Demanding Players - Propeller Health, Canary Health, Noom, Inc., 2Morrow Inc., Livongo Health

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "North America Digital Therapeutics Market" Analysis, North America Digital Therapeutics market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the North America Digital Therapeutics industry. With the classified North America Digital Therapeutics market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Dual-Screen Laptops Market Robust Demand Aided Revenue Growth | Intel Corporation, Mobile Pixels, Apple Inc., Xiaomi

Global Dual-Screen Laptops Market Size study, by Size (Up to 12.9″, 13″ to 14.9″ and more than 15″), Price (Up to USD 1,500 and more than USD 1,500) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Dual-Screen Laptops market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Dual-Screen Laptops market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Marketsmanometcurrent.com

Europe Telehealth Market to Grow in Size with a Healthy CAGR | Players – AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Medtronic, CISCO Systems

“Europe Telehealth Market” Research Report 2021-2027 presents an in-depth analysis on market development. The report covers profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics and highlights key points and trends of the industry. It broadly and deeply provides accurate statistics on revenue of companies and products. Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT and PESTLE analysis is covered in the report with consistent analysis.The report offers an in-depth study of key market dynamics including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It mainly focuses on current and historical market development. It includes market competition, segmentation, geographic expansion, regional growth, market size, and other factors.
Softwarereportsgo.com

Virtual Reality(VR) for Healthcare Market to Register Exponential Growth During 2020 - 2026

The latest research report on Virtual Reality(VR) for Healthcare market delivers reliable and informative insights pertaining to the growth trajectory of this business space over the forecast period 2020 TO 2026. It expounds the current as well as past growth dynamics to help industry partakers invest their resources in areas with strong profit potential. Moreover, the report identifies the prevailing challenges and chalks out methodologies to counter their impact.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Europe Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market Analysis 2021: Enhancing Massive Growth and Latest Trends by Top Players Airtel, Beeline, DBT Telecom FZE, Mobifone, Mobile Telesystems, Mobily, MTN

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "Europe Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market" Analysis, Europe Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the Europe Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) industry. With the classified Europe Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
Marketsbcfocus.com

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market 2018 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2028 – The Orator

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is accounted for $7.74 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $27.56 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. The rise in global energy demand and the need for improved customer service level and utility efficiency are driving the market growth. However, an inadequate financial incentive for utilities is hampering the growth of the market.
MarketsSentinel

Wireless Network Security Market (COVID-19) to Witness Astonishing Growth by Forecast 2021-2027 |Cisco Systems, Aruba Networks (HPE), Juniper Networks, Fortinet, Motorola Solutions (Zebra Technologies Corporation), etc

Wireless Network Security Market Report Coverage: Key Growth Factors & Challenges, Segmentation & Regional Outlook, Top Industry Trends & Opportunities, Competition Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Projected Recovery, and Market Sizing & Forecast. Latest launched research on Global Wireless Network Security Market, it provides detailed analysis with presentable graphs, charts...
Marketsmagazinebuzz.com

Respiratory Care Devices Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast 2020 to 2027

The Global Respiratory Care Devices Market is estimated to value over USD 33.2 billion and register a CAGR value of over 8.8% from the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The research report titled Respiratory Care Devices offers comprehensive information on key driving factors, pricing analysis, market growth trends, brand positioning, competitive landscape, product usage and consumer psyche. This report provides an extensive analysis on market segmentation, strategies for prominent players and market overview. The market overview consists of important parameters extracted from different government bodies, industry and trade associations, information brokers, key companies and other such organizations. The insights obtained from these regulatory bodies provide authenticity to the Respiratory Care Devices report which shall help vendors in making better decisions by meticulously understanding the market dynamics. The pricing analysis included in the research report market overview insights. Moreover, this research report includes socio-economic factors influencing the proliferation of the market.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Pneumatic Tyres Market Expected to Witness an Imperishable Growth over 2025

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Pneumatic Tyres market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Pneumatic Tyres market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Pneumatic Tyres market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Pneumatic Tyres market.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

Increasing Adoption Of Smartphone, Owing To Increased Disposable Income And Proliferation Of Online Business Would Drive The Smartphone Repair Market

NOIDA, India, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Smartphone repair market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Smartphone repair market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Smartphone Repair market. The Smartphone Repair market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Smartphone Repair market at the global and regional levels. The Global Smartphone Repair market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021-2027 to reach USD 258.3 billion by 2027.
Softwarebestnewsmonitoring.com

Global ASC Software Market: Regional And Global Industry Outlook 2021

COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive ASC Software Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for ASC Software Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, ASC Software businesses are struggling to keep pace...