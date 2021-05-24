newsbreak-logo
Rusty Hardin Recognized Again By Chambers USA As A Top Texas Trial Lawyer

HOUSTON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston trial lawyer Rusty Hardin continues to solidify his position among the country's leading attorneys for commercial litigation and white-collar and government investigations with repeat selection to the 2021 Chambers USA guide.

Widely considered to be the most respected global legal directory, this will be Mr. Hardin's fourth consecutive year to receive a Band 1 ranking - the highest honor - for his work in those practice areas. For 2021, Mr. Hardin earned additional recognition in the category of " USA Nationwide - Litigation: Trial Lawyers."

Published by London-based Chambers and Partners, Chambers USA is highly regarded worldwide for its thorough guides to the legal profession. Recognition is based on thousands of attorney and client interviews designed to identify law firms and lawyers who demonstrate the top technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, diligence, commitment, and other qualities most valued by clients.

Chambers USA stated that Mr. Hardin is "extremely strategic" and "has unbelievable energy." Interviewees described him as "a magical trial lawyer" who is "great in the courtroom."

Before entering private practice, Mr. Hardin served as a high-level prosecutor in the Harris County District Attorney's office, where he personally prosecuted some of the office's most important cases during his 15-year tenure. In 1996, he launched Rusty Hardin & Associates, LLP, a Houston-based law firm that quickly gained national recognition as a premiere law firm for civil and significant criminal matters. Mr. Hardin's notable clients have included the accounting firm Arthur Andersen, MLB pitcher Roger Clemens, Lakewood Church co-pastor Victoria Osteen, and NASA astronaut Anne McClain, among others. Additionally, his representation of public and private corporations in commercial litigation and regulatory investigations has led to landmark verdicts and historic settlements.

Mr. Hardin holds a number of leadership positions on committees for the State Bar of Texas as well as public and professional organizations. He often is invited to speak by national and regional bar associations and business groups. Additionally, he is the founder of Texas People Against Crime, which is focused on addressing criminal justice issues as they relate to both crime victims and law enforcement. For more information about Mr. Hardin and his firm, please visit https://www.rustyhardin.com .

Contact: Jennie Bui-McCoy 800-559-4534 jennie@androvett.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rusty-hardin-recognized-again-by-chambers-usa-as-a-top-texas-trial-lawyer-301298143.html

SOURCE Rusty Hardin & Associates, LLP

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
