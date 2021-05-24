newsbreak-logo
No One Wants To Work Or No One Wants To Work For You?

By Demetri Ravanos
barrettsportsmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have seen the stories popping up online. Every week some fast food franchisee posts a sign on their door or on their drive through speaker with a message to the effect that the establishment is short staffed because no one wants to work anymore. It’s hard to find people to squirt sour cream out of a caulk gun onto your Doritos Locos Taco for $8 per hour when they’re getting a sweet $300 per week from the government! Weird how all of these signs, which pop up at different businesses in different parts of the country, all have the exact same message written in the exact same font…but I digress.

