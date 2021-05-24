newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

$1.03 Billion Growth Expected In Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market|Europe To Notice Maximum Growth|Technavio

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive brake wear sensors market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.03 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?Passenger cars are the leading segment in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 6%.
  • Who are the top players in the market?Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Brembo Spa, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc, and Standard Motor Products Inc. are the top players in the market.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the rising need to reduce the damage of the braking system. However, the pressure to reduce cost for OEMs will impede the market growth.
  • How big is the European market?36% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Brembo Spa, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc, and Standard Motor Products Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the factors such as the rising need to reduce the damage of the braking system, the increased end-user concern for vehicle security, and the increasing demand for automotive vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, the pressure to reduce cost for OEMs is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive brake wear sensors market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Vehicles
  • Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • The Middle East and Africa

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41285

Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive brake wear sensors market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market Size
  • Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market Trends
  • Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for automotive vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive brake wear sensors market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive brake wear sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive brake wear sensors market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive brake wear sensors market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Air Brake System Market- The automotive air brake system market is segmented by application (trucks and buses) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket- The automotive brake components aftermarket market is segmented by product (brake pads, brake shoes, brake calipers, brake rotors, brake drums, and brake hoses), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles). Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.
  • BorgWarner Inc.
  • Brembo Spa
  • Continental AG
  • DENSO Corp.
  • General Motors Co.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Sensata Technologies Holding Plc
  • Standard Motor Products Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-brake-wear-sensors-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-03-billion-growth-expected-in-automotive-brake-wear-sensors-marketeurope-to-notice-maximum-growthtechnavio-301297304.html

SOURCE Technavio

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
266
Followers
18K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake Calipers#Market Environment#Brake Pads#Product Market#Market Growth#Global Growth#Market Trends#Market Research#Market Passenger#Borgwarner Inc#Continental Ag#General Motors Co#Mitsubishi Electric Corp#European#Mea Analysis#Apac#Automotive Vehicles#Challenges The Market#Scope Technavio#Market Positioning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Cars
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Automotive Multi-Camera System Market Research (2021): Analysis and Insights, Growth Factors, Profit margin, Forecast till 2030

The Global Automotive Multi-Camera System 2021-30 market research study from MarketResearch.Biz provides extensive insights of the geographic scope, market size, immense insights into the industry, extensive analysis, and market revenue estimates up to 2030. The Automotive Multi-Camera System market report is made up of so many vital things that are relevant in order to provide a correct vision to understand the current and upcoming challenges of the Automotive Multi-Camera System industry.
Marketsloshijosdelamalinche.com

Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Demand and Production analysis 2026 | SNF SPCM, Kemira, GEO, Accepta, BASF, Raybon Chemicals & Allied Products, Ashland

The global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market report offers key product offerings, industry history, key data, risk analysis, marketing and sales strategies, product extension, recent innovations, and introduction of new products, research and development, and a range of industry activities. Furthermore, the PESTLE, SWOT, and Porter’s Five Forces reviews of the Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market were primarily based on the Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market. The study includes market forecasts for various service providers’ expenditures over the forecasted period. With the help of graphs and figures, key statistics, and a proper source of direction, this report is carried out a thorough evaluation of the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market. Similarly, the global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market report includes crucial information including product images, business profiles, product descriptions, contact information, and other specifics.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Interconnects and Passive Components Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2021 - 2026)

The Interconnects and Passive Components market report provides a detailed analysis of this business space. The market is analyzed in terms of production as well as consumption. Based on the production aspect, the report includes particulars pertaining to the manufacturing processes of the product, alongside revenue and gross margins of the respective manufacturers. The unit cost decided by the producers across various regions during the forecast period is also included in the report.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Research (2021): Analysis and Insights, Growth Factors, Profit margin, Forecast till 2030

The Global Electric Commercial Vehicles 2021-30 market research study from MarketResearch.Biz provides extensive insights of the geographic scope, market size, immense insights into the industry, extensive analysis, and market revenue estimates up to 2030. The Electric Commercial Vehicles market report is made up of so many vital things that are relevant in order to provide a correct vision to understand the current and upcoming challenges of the Electric Commercial Vehicles industry.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Low Light Level Imaging Sensors Market Size, Demand, Growth, Trends, Segmentation and Forecasts Research to 2026

The Low Light Level Imaging Sensors market report provides a detailed analysis of this business space. The market is analyzed in terms of production as well as consumption. Based on the production aspect, the report includes particulars pertaining to the manufacturing processes of the product, alongside revenue and gross margins of the respective manufacturers. The unit cost decided by the producers across various regions during the forecast period is also included in the report.
MarketsSentinel

Multiviewer Monitoring System Market Analysis By Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth And Forecast By 2027|Mividi, Inc., Imagine Communications Corp., Vela Research, LP., etc

Multiviewer Monitoring System Market Report Coverage: Key Growth Factors & Challenges, Segmentation & Regional Outlook, Top Industry Trends & Opportunities, Competition Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Projected Recovery, and Market Sizing & Forecast. A detailed report on Global Multiviewer Monitoring System market providing a complete information on the current market...
Marketsreportsgo.com

3D Accelerometer and Color Sensor Market 2021-2026 Detailed Analysis and Growth Strategies, Regional and Recent Scenario Analysis

The 3D Accelerometer and Color Sensor market report provides a detailed analysis of this business space. The market is analyzed in terms of production as well as consumption. Based on the production aspect, the report includes particulars pertaining to the manufacturing processes of the product, alongside revenue and gross margins of the respective manufacturers. The unit cost decided by the producers across various regions during the forecast period is also included in the report.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Automotive Shock Absorber Market Research (2021): Analysis and Insights, Growth Factors, Profit margin, Forecast till 2030

The Global Automotive Shock Absorber 2021-30 market research study from MarketResearch.Biz provides extensive insights of the geographic scope, market size, immense insights into the industry, extensive analysis, and market revenue estimates up to 2030. The Automotive Shock Absorber market report is made up of so many vital things that are relevant in order to provide a correct vision to understand the current and upcoming challenges of the Automotive Shock Absorber industry.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$ 7.37 Bn Growth Expected In Personalized Gifts Market | APAC To Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global personalized gifts market by product (non-photo personalized gifts and photo personalized gifts), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) has been added to Technavio's offering. The global personalized gifts market is expected to grow by USD 7.37 billion, at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2020-2024.
Marketssoccernurds.com

Automotive Exterior Materials Market: Growth Trends, Sales Outlook, Revenue, Market Toppers, End-Users, Major Regions

The Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market report provides information by Key Players, Geography, End users, Applications, Competitor analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends and Forecast. Initially, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Automotive Exterior...
Marketsloshijosdelamalinche.com

Specialty Fibers Market Insights, Current and Future Trend, By Region And Segment 2021-2026 | Dupont, Teijin, Yantai Tayho Advanced materials, Kermel, Kamenskvolokno JSC, KOLON Industries, HYOSUNG

“Specialty Fibers Market Opportunities, And Industry Analysis By 2026. Latest research report, titled “Global Specialty Fibers Market Insights 2021 and Forecast 2026, This includes overview and deep study of factors which are considered to have greater influence over future course of the market such as market size, market share, different dynamics of the industry, Specialty Fibers Market companies, regional analysis of the domestic markets, value chain analysis, consumption, demand, key application areas and more. The study also talks about crucial pockets of the industry such as products or services offered, downstream fields, end using customers, historic data figures regarding revenue and sales, market context and more.
Marketsloshijosdelamalinche.com

Fluoride Varnish Market 2021 Competition by Manufacturers, Concentration Rate, Production Volume, Price| Colgate, 3M, Dentsply Sirona, VOCO, Philips, DÃœRRDENTAL, Ultradent Products

The global Fluoride Varnish market report offers key product offerings, industry history, key data, risk analysis, marketing and sales strategies, product extension, recent innovations, and introduction of new products, research and development, and a range of industry activities. Furthermore, the PESTLE, SWOT, and Porter’s Five Forces reviews of the Fluoride Varnish market were primarily based on the Fluoride Varnish market. The study includes market forecasts for various service providers’ expenditures over the forecasted period. With the help of graphs and figures, key statistics, and a proper source of direction, this report is carried out a thorough evaluation of the global Fluoride Varnish market. Similarly, the global Fluoride Varnish market report includes crucial information including product images, business profiles, product descriptions, contact information, and other specifics.
Marketscheshire.media

Trending News Corona impact on Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market Product and Application Segmentation till 2020-2025| Honeywell, Bayer, Fujitsu, Abbott Laboratories, Acute Technology

Market CAGR Competitive Landscape, Market Research, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor industry, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market Analysis, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market Best Companies in The world, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market CAGR, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market Demand, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market Forecast, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market Growth, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market Insights, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market key players, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market Latest Reports 2020, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market Manufacturers, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market opportunity, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market Production, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market Revenue, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market share, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market Size, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market Status, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market Supply, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market Top Companies in The world, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market Top key Venders in The world, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensor Market Trend, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensorapplication, Mobile Health and Fitness Sensormanufactures, Mobile Health and Fitness SensorTrends.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Stone Crushing Equipment Market Research (2021): Analysis and Insights, Growth Factors, Profit margin, Forecast till 2030

The Global Stone Crushing Equipment 2021-30 market research study from MarketResearch.Biz provides extensive insights of the geographic scope, market size, immense insights into the industry, extensive analysis, and market revenue estimates up to 2030. The Stone Crushing Equipment market report is made up of so many vital things that are relevant in order to provide a correct vision to understand the current and upcoming challenges of the Stone Crushing Equipment industry.
Marketscollegebaseballcentral.com

World UAV Goggles Market: 2020 Size, Outlook, Segments, Industry Insights and 2024 Forecasts

The UAV Goggles market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the UAV Goggles manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Europe Digital Forensics Market 2021 - Research Report, Demand, Price, By Application, Region and Forecast to 2028 | AccessData Group LLC, Cyfor, FireEye, Inc., Kroll, Inc., LogRhythm, Inc.

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "Europe Digital Forensics Market" Analysis, Europe Digital Forensics market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the Europe Digital Forensics industry. With the classified Europe Digital Forensics market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
Industryloshijosdelamalinche.com

Global Aalfalfa Concentrate Market Professional Survey 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Countries, Types and Applications, Forecast to 2026 | Nest, Schneider, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Trane, Siemens, Salus

“Aalfalfa Concentrate Market Opportunities, And Industry Analysis By 2026. Latest research report, titled “Global Aalfalfa Concentrate Market Insights 2021 and Forecast 2026, This includes overview and deep study of factors which are considered to have greater influence over future course of the market such as market size, market share, different dynamics of the industry, Aalfalfa Concentrate Market companies, regional analysis of the domestic markets, value chain analysis, consumption, demand, key application areas and more. The study also talks about crucial pockets of the industry such as products or services offered, downstream fields, end using customers, historic data figures regarding revenue and sales, market context and more.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Urostomy Pouches Market Trends, Growth, Scope, Size, Overall Analysis and Prognostication by 2026

The global Urostomy Pouches Market 2019 report serves as a document containing all-around information, which promotes and assists the estimation of every aspect of the Urostomy Pouches market. It delivers an image of the foundation and framework of the Urostomy Pouches market, which outlines its favourable or restrictive points for global and regional growth. It describes the current situation of Urostomy Pouches market by deeply examining various producers, syndicates, organizations, suppliers, and industries beneath Urostomy Pouches market.
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Agricultural Coatings Market Worth $5.3 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Agricultural Coatings Market by Category (Seed Coatings, Fertilizer Coatings, and Pesticide Coatings), Seed Coating Types (Polymers, Colorants, and Pellets), Fertilizer Coating Types, Pesticide Coating Applications, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD.5.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% in terms of value during the forecast period. Factors such as rising need to increase agricultural productivity and favorable government policies and regulations are some of the factors driving the growth of agricultural coatings.