newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ole Miss Athletes Win Top College Football And Men's And Women's Basketball Honors In Mississippi As Part Of 2021 C Spire Outstanding Player Awards

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ole Miss guard Devontae Shuler, forward Shakira Austin and wide receiver Elijah Moore won the 2021 C Spire Howell, Gillom and Ferris trophies Monday while Mississippi State outfielder Tanner Allen secured the C Spire Ferris Trophy. The awards annually honor the state's top college players in men's and womens basketball, football and baseball.

To view the first-ever virtual online C Spire Outstanding Player Awards, sports fans should go to www.msfame.com/csopa

The awards program, which is co-sponsored by C Spire and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, was moved from a live program to a virtual online format at msfame.com after an ongoing public health crisis caused some college sports to be discontinued and others to be rescheduled earlier this year due to health restrictions and concerns.

Shuler, who finished with 15.3 points a game, 90 assists and 43 steals along the way to securing 1 st team All-SEC honors, edged out Mississippi State guard D. J. Stewart Jr. for the C Spire Howell Trophy. Jackson State guard Tristan Jarrett won the fan voting segment last week, which counts for 10% of the award total.

Austin, who finished in the top 10 in scoring (18.6 ppg) and rebounding (9.4 rpg) on the way to 1 st team All-SEC honors, led the Lady Rebels and made 51.9% of her shots from the field. She finished ahead of Jackson State guard Dayzsha Rogan for the C Spire Gillom Trophy. Rogan earlier won the fan voting portion of the award.

Moore, who was selected by the New York Jets in the second round of the NFL draft in April, had 86 receptions, 1,193 yards receiving and eight touchdowns in a shortened SEC-only schedule. He outpolled the other finalist, MSU cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, for the C Spire Conerly Trophy. Mississippi Valley State linebacker Jerry Garner won the fan voting segment.

Allen, who finished in the top 10 in batting (.388 average), slugging percentage (.628), and runs batted in (48), won the C Spire Ferriss Trophy, beating the other finalist, Ole Miss pitcher Doug Nikhazy, for the award. He also won the fan voting segment and will lead the Bulldogs when they open in the SEC tournament on Wednesday.

Ole Miss offensive lineman Royce Newman also was selected as the 2021 recipient of the Entergy Hull Trophy as the state's top college football offensive lineman. Newman was drafted in the fourth round last month by the NFL's Green Bay Packers.

All winners are selected by a combination of ballots cast by Mississippi sports journalists, Major League baseball scouts, coaches, which counts for 90 percent of the award, and online voting by fans, which counts for a weighted 10 percent of the vote total. The C Spire Outstanding Player Awards program is available online to watch at www.msfame.com/csopa.

The awards are named after some Mississippi sports legends, including former college and NFL star Charlie Conerly, Boston Celtics basketball great Bailey Howell, Ole Miss' best all-round women's basketball player Peggy Gillom-Granderson and long-time coach and former college and Major League Baseball star Dave "Boo" Ferriss. All four have storied college and professional careers in football, baseball and basketball.

About C Spire C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data, cloud and managed services for businesses. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

About The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame exists to promote, preserve and protect Mississippi's rich sports heritage for this and generations to come. The Museum serves as a destination for sports legends to live forever through interactive displays and exhibits where visitors can play, live and dream. The 501(c)(3) organization recognizes excellence in athletics and contributions to sports. For more information about the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum, visit msfame.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mssportshofandmuseum or Twitter at www.twitter.com/mssportshof.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ole-miss-athletes-win-top-college-football-and-mens-and-womens-basketball-honors-in-mississippi-as-part-of-2021-c-spire-outstanding-player-awards-301298141.html

SOURCE C Spire

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
267
Followers
18K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bailey Howell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Ole Miss Football#League Football#Team Sports#C Spire Howell#The C Spire Ferris Trophy#Msfame Com#The C Spire Howell Trophy#Jackson State#The New York Jets#Sec#Msu#Green Bay Packers#Major League Baseball#Ip Voice#Twitter#Entergy Hull Trophy#Mississippi Valley State#Bulldogs#Athletes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

Mississippi State must flush embarrassing loss to Florida

HOOVER - Mississippi State came to Hoover knowing that they were assured of hosting an NCAA regional next weekend in Starkville. The current projections have the Bulldogs in a good position to host a super regional should they advance. That standing is far from final. On Wednesday morning, Florida routed...
alaskasnewssource.com

UAA men’s and women’s basketball teams successfully recruit D1 transfers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Miyah Lewis-Hampton is transferring from San Jose State University and Darius Guinn is transferring from Bryant University to join the teams at University of Alaska Anchorage. Recruiting amid the pandemic has been a challenge for everyone across the country, but especially for UAA, since being based...
SportsNewsday

North Shore's Philip LaRosa wins Jay Fiedler Top Scholar Athlete Award

Whether it’s on the field, in the classroom, the community or even on stage, North Shore’s Philip La Rosa knows how to make quite a profound impact. On Wednesday, he received a high acknowledgement for his myriad of successes. La Rosa was named the National Football Foundation’s Nassau County Chapter...
Kansas Statenny360.com

College women’s basketball: Kansas State transfer Carr commits to Syracuse

The Syracuse University women’s basketball team received a commitment from Kansas State transfer guard Christianna Carr on Thursday. The 6-foot-1 senior guard posted a photo to social media in a Syracuse uniform with the caption: “New beginnings.”. Carr averaged 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and shot 35 percent on 3-point field...
Iowa Statekilj.com

Women’s College Basketball: Iowa’s Names to USA U19 Team

Iowa City — University of Iowa women’s basketball freshman Caitlin Clark was one of nine athletes named to the 2021 USA Women’s U19 World Cup Team, the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Selection Committee announced Sunday. Clark is the only Big Ten student-athlete to make the team. The West...
Oklahoma Statechatsports.com

Ole Miss men’s golf begins NCAA Regional play in Oklahoma

For the fourth time in as many years, OUR GOLF SONS are headed to the post season. The team has the chance to put aside a bit of a schizophrenic spring season and make it to a Championship that wasn’t even played the year before thanks to COVID. The NCAAs have been the site of much heartbreak and consternation over that time. Missed opportunities, late-round collapses, and even a gosh damn bird have befallen our heroes in the NCAA Regional round to keep the team from a Championship berth.
College Sportstheadvocate.com

Southern's Jordan Lewis wins Buck Buchanan Award as FCS' top defensive player

Jordan Lewis posted exceptional totals during Southern's spring football season with 15 tackles for loss and 10½ sacks. He did it all in only five games. Lewis, the nation’s top pass rusher, was rewarded Saturday with the 2020-21 Buck Buchanan Award, which for the 26th straight season honored the defensive player of the year in the Football Championship Subdivision.
College Sports247Sports

TJ McCants wasn't a part of the initial plan. Now he's a player Ole Miss baseball can't live without.

Kumar Rocker spiked a curveball, and TJ McCants stepped out of the left-handed batter’s box and briefly ran the pitch sequence through his head. McCants had count leverage, 2-1, with two of the pitches he’d seen being off-speed. He’d gotten a good read off Rocker’s hand both times, and he was able to keep his hands back and let the ball travel, even if he swung through Rocker’s second offering.
Stillwater, OK247Sports

Preview: Ole Miss men's golf wades into Stillwater Regional

STILLWATER, Okla. – After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Championships, the Ole Miss men's golf team returns to postseason play beginning Monday, May 17. The Rebels join 12 other teams at Karsten Creek Golf Club for the NCAA Stillwater Regional (May 17-19) with five NCAA Championship spots on the line.
dailybruin.com

Former UCLA women’s basketball players reunite as members of Seattle Storm

Two former Bruins will once again share the court this year, this time in the Emerald City. Minutes after senior forward Michaela Onyenwere was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft on April 15, another former UCLA women’s basketball player was on the move. Fourth-year guard Kennedy Burke was acquired by the defending WNBA champion Seattle Storm in a draft-day trade with the Indiana Fever for the rights to the 11th pick.
Foxborough, MAlaxallstars.com

Tewaaraton Award Announces 2021 Men’s and Women’s Finalists

WASHINGTON, May 14 – The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the five men’s and five women’s finalists for the 2021 Tewaaraton Award, presented annually to the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The presentation of the 2021 men’s and women’s Tewaaraton recipients will be made during...
Sportskwayradio.com

Wartburg Men Win A-R-C; Women 2nd

Over the weekend the Wartburg Track and Field Teams did well at the American Rivers Conference Meet. The men won while the women finished 2nd. The teams will be on to the first NCAA Championships since 2019 next.
Basketballchatsports.com

Men’s Basketball Adds Top-50 Recruit Arthur Kaluma

OMAHA, Neb. – Arthur Kaluma, a four-star prospect and the No. 46 player in ESPN's recruiting rankings, has signed a national letter-of-intent with the Creighton men's basketball program. The 6-foot-8 forward played last season at Dream City Christian High School in Glendale, Ariz. Kaluma is the highest-ranked Creighton recruit in...