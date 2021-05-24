newsbreak-logo
Dr. Anne Truitt And Dr. Barbara Martin Introduce Potenza RF Microneedling To San Diego

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "2021 is the year for renewal after weathering a pandemic and the new 'Potenza' device by Cynosure represents a game changer in minimally invasive skin treatments. Potenza is an advanced radiofrequency (RF) powered microneedling device designed to tighten and firm skin on the face and body," says Dr. Anne Truitt, dermatologist, Mohs surgeon and current president of the San Diego Dermatological Society. "Potenza treatments are also effective for reducing blemishes and minimizing the appearance of surgical and acne scars," says Dr. Martin.

"I am excited to bring the Potenza to our clinic. Its ability to smooth wrinkles and freshen the skin is unparalleled," says Dr. Truitt. "This new technology really ups the ante for a non-surgical approach of skin rejuvenation," says Dr. Martin. Potenza RF Microneedling stimulates the body's collagen and elastin levels. The patient's skin appears firmer with texture, tone and clarity noticeably improved.

The Potenza RF microneedling treatment uses ultra fine needles and heat to penetrate the top layer of the skin and trigger the body's natural healing process. "The revolutionary Tiger Tip delivery system is designed to deliver radiofrequency at multiple levels to enhance the effects," says Dr. Truitt. Elastin and collagen will build during a 4 to 6 week period after treatment with optimal results usually seen about 12 weeks after the last treatment. Typically, a series of three to four treatments spaced six weeks apart is recommended for best results.

"Potenza is the first radiofrequency microneedling system that combines monopolar and bipolar radio frequency in a single device," says Dr. Truitt.

Potenza treatments improve the appearance and texture of the skin, making it appear brighter, firmer, younger, and healthier-looking. Treatment times will vary by patient, areas of the body treated, penetration depth and number of passes, but most Potenza treatments are performed within 30 minutes. Potenza RF microneedling is safe for all skin types.

For more information or to arrange a consultation, call the Skin Surgery Medical Group in San Diego at 858-292-5101 or visit skinsurgerymed.com. Instagram: instagram.com/dr.truitt_sandiego & instagram.com/SkinSurgeryMed

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-anne-truitt-and-dr-barbara-martin-introduce-potenza-rf-microneedling-to-san-diego-301298116.html

SOURCE Dr. Anne Truitt, Dr. Barbara Martin

