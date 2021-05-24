newsbreak-logo
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds AMRB, LMNX, CADE, And NUAN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025(888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

American River Bankshares (AMRB) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of American River Bankshares (AMRB) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Bank of Marin Bancorp ("BMRC"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, AMRB shareholders will receive 0.575 shares of BMRC common stock for each AMRB share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $20.08 based upon BMRC's May 21, 2021 closing price of $34.92. If you own AMRB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/amrb/

Luminex Corporation (LMNX) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Luminex Corporation (LMNX) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Italian diagnostics group DiaSorin S.p.A. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive only $37.00 per share in cash for each share of LMNX common stock that they hold. If you own LMNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/lmnx/

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by BancorpSouth Bank ("BXS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CADE shareholders will receive 0.70 shares of BXS common stock for each CADE share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $21.84 based upon BXS' May 21, 2021 closing price of $31.20. BXS shareholders will own approximately 55% and CADE shareholders will own approximately 45% of the combined entity. If you own CADE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cade/

Nuance Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ; NUAN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ; NUAN) in connection with the proposed merger acquisition of the company by Microsoft Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive only $56.00 per share in cash for each share of NUAN common stock that they hold. If you own NUAN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/nuan/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the annual general meeting of shareholders of the company (the AGM) will be convened as a hybrid meeting at 02.00 p.m. CEST on June 24, 2021. The chair of the AGM will be physically present at the offices of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Strawinskylaan 10, 1077 XZ in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, while the management and board members will be provided a remote access to participate.