PK 48 for Gruas Pernia
Spanish crane rental and transport company Gruas Pernia has taken delivery of a 45.7 tonne/metre Palfinger PK 48.002 TEC 7 loader crane. Launched last year (see: Two more Palfingers), the PK 48.002 TEC 7 F offers a maximum capacity of 16.5 tonnes - or 8.9 tonnes at 4.6 metres. It has been mounted on a 6x4 MAN TGS 33 chassis and supplied with a PJ090 C telescopic articulating jib which can handle up to 480kg at a radius of 29.1 metres. Features include Palfinger’s Weigh function allowing the operator to weigh each load as well as automatically calculating the last 10 loads if required, useful when loading the truck.vertikal.net