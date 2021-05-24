newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

20 Best Murder Mystery Games

By Kevin Thielenhaus
gameranx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo games are the ideal platform for solving mysteries. Taking a look at the full breadth of all the video games ever made, there really aren’t as many murder mystery games as you’d think. As kids, the board game Clue introduced us to the basics of detective work, and video games give us the tools to expand our investigative skills even further with unique stories and puzzling gameplay. There’s just something special about collecting clues, questioning suspects, and figuring out the culprit.

gameranx.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retro Games#Telltale Games#Puzzle Game#Murder Mysteries#Video Game Characters#The Obra Dinn#L A Noire L A Noire#Arson#Fbi#Blacksad#Murder Mystery#Narrative Adventure Games#Solving Mysteries#Puzzles#Clues#Murderer#Puzzling Gameplay#Crime Scenes#Detective Work#Quirky Characters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

The Epic Games Store’s next free title is a ‘mystery game’

Next week’s free Epic Games Store title has not been revealed as usual, with Epic instead saying it will be a mystery game. The title will replace Mi’pu’mi Games’ The Lion’s Song, a narrative adventure game focused on a cast of Austrian artists and scientists struggling with creativity and inspiration, which is now free to download until May 20.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

There and Reichenbach Again: The Best and Worst Depictions of Moriarty’s Final Resting Place

The Final Problem might be the most infamous and influential Sherlock Holmes story that Sir Arthur Conan Doyle ever wrote. That’s surprising in some ways. It’s not very good as a mystery story. Holmes really just takes his friend Watson on a road trip before his own epic, off-screen final battle against a supervillain we’ve never heard of. But The Final Problem‘s true purpose transcends its shortcomings, for this is the story in which Holmes “dies.”
Video GamesGamasutra

Inside the fantastic murder-mystery design of Paradise Killer

This interview is part of our Road to the IGF series. Independent Games Festival finalist Paradise Killer is a murder mystery that asks players to do some real detective work, letting them accuse and interrogate anyone they think may be involved in the crime. Gamasutra sent some questions to Oli...
Video Gamesslickdeals.net

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter (PC Digital Download)

Steam has Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter (PC Digital Download) on sale for $1. Note, a Steam account and client application are required to purchase / play (free to register). About this title:. Single Player. Genre: Action / Adventure. Full Controller Support. "Experience a fantastic adventure with unique gameplay that...
Moviesarcamax.com

Review: Eric Bana murder mystery 'The Dry' doesn't ignite

The low-key, rural Australian murder mystery "The Dry" is notable for its setting and performances. But it moves too slowly, doesn't plant enough tension and resolves too suddenly to germinate. Where some emotional power would serve, it's too … dry. Eric Bana plays Aaron Falk, a federal agent returning to...
Video GamesPosted by
IBTimes

Epic Games Store 'Mystery Game' Unveiled In New Leak

Epic Games Store now offers "The Lion's Song" for free. Every character in "The Lion's Song" has an unparalleled mind. Its 'mystery game' is expected to be unveiled on May 21. The mystery game that Epic Games Store has been teasing for several days may have been unveiled in a new leak.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Mystery Steam Reviews: video games that have multiple endings

One thing video games have over most other mediums is that you can change the outcome. When cinemas properly open up again, and we all get to see big blockbusters on the massive telly, it's not like Major Fistipunch's fate will depend on whether or not you looked at his Gauntlets Of Hurtiness in the fourth scene.
Video Gamesgeeknative.com

Exclusive: Explore inside Critical Hit – A Gaming Mystery

Novelist and game designer W.M. Akers has just launched their latest Kickstarter. Critical Hit is a mystery novel about murder and tabletop games, and Geek Native has an exclusive extract. The campaign is now live, and the target is set for $500 with the full 31-days on the clock. You...
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Open World Murder Mystery Game Paradise Killer Launches For Switch In Asia This Year

Mystery game fans in Asia will soon get to experience the stylish Paradise Killer on Switch later this year!. Leoful has confirmed that the open world investigation thriller will be heading to Asia later in 2021. This release of the game will support Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese – with players working to unearth the mystery behind the murder of Paradise itself!
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind (Switch) Review

Nintendo’s second child of the Portopia Serial Murder Case is a short but sweet affair. The Famicom Detective Club games really shouldn’t need a Machete order, but it has to be reminded up front: The Missing Heir is the first in release order, while The Girl Who Stands Behind is the first game in-universe. With that bit of chronological confusion dealt with, The Girl Who Stands Behind is a fine adventure experience that is also a bit of Nintendo history - though if Nintendo of America did bother to localize this game in 1990, it would’ve been beatable in a rental barring some Earthbound Beginnings-esque difficulty spiking.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Dead by Daylight Resident Evil Chapter Launches June 15

Behavior Interactive have announced the release date of the Resident Evil chapter for Dead by Daylight, along with some details. As previously reported, the cross over is part of a double celebration with Dead by Daylight‘s 5th anniversary, and Resident Evil‘s 25th. Initially all that was revealed was an Umbrella Charm for the chapter; but many suspected it would be akin to the the crossover with Silent Hill.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Survival Horror ‘Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle’ Announced for PC and Consoles in New Trailer

Leonardo Interactive announced they will publish the Invader Studios-developed survival horror, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, on PC and Consoles for a 2022 release. Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is a prequel to Daymare: 1998, which acted as a love letter to classic survival horror games. Players will discover the truth about the events of what happened in Keen Sight, a small town in Idaho where the first game took place. However, this requires a trip back to 1994.