The Search Begins for 3 Missing Explorers and the Lost City of Akakor

Back in early 2020, when the novel coronavirus still felt, well, novel, the internet was inundated with articles about how to pass the time in quarantine. In those hazy early days, we lived under the delusion that the virus would not be with us for long. The articles reflected this idea; they were cheeky little pieces, often in the form of search-optimized lists, with winking references to bunkers and claustrophobia. Emily St. John Mandel’s acclaimed fourth novel, Station Eleven, was a fixture in these pieces. The synopsis was a perfect fit for the moment: A theatre troupe reckons with the fallout from a deadly pandemic. The attention was, and still is, earned; the prose is clean and understated, and the book moves ably across time and points of view. Although Mandel’s fictional virus—a particularly nasty strain of swine flu—far outstrips the human toll of the coronavirus, it offers potent parallels to our time, and how we respond to the consequences of disaster.