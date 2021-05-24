newsbreak-logo
The Search Begins for 3 Missing Explorers and the Lost City of Akakor

By Discovery
Discovery
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of investigators travels to the Amazon to search for three missing explorers who disappeared while looking for the lost city of Akakor. Watch the new series starting Wednesday, May 26 at 10P ET on Discovery. On the CURSE OF AKAKOR six investigators are set out to figure out...

