Rebel Wilson Is Looking for Love After Breakup, Plus: Her ‘Bridesmaids’ Anniversary Gift from Paul Feig

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
Getty Images

Rebel Wilson gave “Extra” Special Correspondent Marissa Montgomery a glimpse inside her L.A. home as she opened up about her recent breakup with Jacob Busch.

After getting a peek at Rebel’s trophy cabinet, Marissa asked, “Do you have time for dating or are you just too busy?”

Rebel replied, “It’s been a respectable amount of time, you know, after a breakup… You have respect for the person you’ve broken up with, so now, yeah, out there looking.”

Marissa teased, “Single lady out there…” Rebel, turning to the camera, joked, “Yeah, guys.”

Down 60 pounds, the actress is keeping up her fitness journey. Marissa commented, “You are still continuing on that year of health.”

Rebel told her, “Yeah, it’s been like, what, 19 months now? What the pandemic taught so many people is that your health is really the most important thing,” she added. “I get tempted by old habits, like just eating chocolate in the bathtub, so, it’s just a journey. Like, no one is perfect… I just try to have consistency in my workouts and in what I eat about 90 percent of the time.”

Rebel is celebrating 10 years since her breakout role in “Bridesmaids,” and she showed off her anniversary ring, saying, “It’s the ‘Bridesmaids’… 10th anniversary ring that director Paul Feig gave to all the cast members, so it’s got my name inscribed on it.”

Reminiscing, she said, “‘Bridesmaids’ was my first job in America… I went on about 30 auditions and ‘Bridesmaids’ was the 30th one and I got it… and it was the best experience.”

Now, she is constantly working. The star just got back from London, where she shot a new film and commercials for the financial service Afterpay.

She said, “If you’re paying on a credit card, you could be paying like really unnecessary interest, so this way, it’s just a better way to spend. You get your products now… but it’s better, smarter for me to pay off those purchases over six weeks in four installments that’s interest-free.”

Rebel also shared her reaction to the gone-viral “Pooch Perfect” proposal. Watch the video above to hear her thoughts.

