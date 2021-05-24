newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Garden checklist for May 28

By Judith E. Parker
Hanford Sentinel
 3 days ago

I try to rely less and less on controlling nature. Instead I am learning to live with its chaos. • Monitor fruiting pear and apple trees for codling moth. • To control powdery mildew on grapevines, apply sulfur every 14 days until fruit begins to taste sweet. Do not treat if temperature exceeds 100°F.

hanfordsentinel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peach Trees#Pear Trees#Flower Garden#Container Garden#Garden Plants#Flowers And Plants#Fruit Trees#Fall Foliage#Apple Trees#Garden Checklist#Shrubs#Perennials#Pruning#Nearby Plants#Lilac Flower Clusters#Vines#Leaf Buds#Tubers#Powdery Mildew#Citrus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Gardeningmidwestliving.com

8 Ways to Use Tough, Versatile Sedges In Your Garden

This under-appreciated grass-like perennial can be a lawn alternative, a groundcover, a border, a container plant and more. If you're like plantsman Kelly Norris, you may have once thought that sedges were nothing but weeds. But these grass-like plants are becoming increasingly popular for their ability to thrive in a variety of conditions with very little care.
Gardeninglsuagcenter.com

Bringing May flowers and other summer garden tips

There are many things to be done in the lawn and in the garden as we transition from the spring into the summer. One thing to consider if you haven’t already done so is replacing your cool-season bedding plants with warm-season bedding plants. Traditional cool-season annual bedding plants such as...
Gardeninggardentherapy.ca

Outdoor Lighting Ideas for the Garden

Adding lighting to landscaping can showcase plants in a new way, illuminate a pathway, or just create a warm glow. Here are a few outdoor lighting ideas to use throughout the year. Part of the joy of gardening is creating a serene place where I can go to relax and...
Gardeningsoutheastagnet.com

Items to Cross Off the Garden To-Do List This Month

Some of the items to cross off your garden to do list this month. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. One thing you can for your roses this month is to feed the soil around them. If you’re growing potatoes and corn, hill up soil and top dress with a high nitrogen fertilizer.
Marblehead, MAWicked Local

Marblehead Garden Club plant sale set for May 22

The Marblehead Garden Club will offer a variety of plants at their 87th annual plant sale from 10 to 2 p.m. May 22 at the Lee Mansion Lower Garden, 161 Washington St., Marblehead. All proceeds will benefit used to maintain this Revolutionary-era garden space. There will be plants that have...
Gardeningbookriot.com

The Books That Are Shaping My Garden

It is both a joke and true that my partner and I bought a garden with a house attached; while we love the house itself, which is a late 1800s row-home complete with transoms and original wood flooring, the garden was straight out of my dreams. When we first saw it, a squash vine had taken over half the back patio, climbing its trellis as well as spilling out onto the nearby table and chairs. There were four raised beds bursting with produce — tomatoes, peppers, herbs — on two terraced levels planted with pollinator-friendly plants and flowers. The care that had gone into it was obvious, and the successes of that care were breathtaking. As soon as we closed and got the keys, I started visiting the house each week (since we wouldn’t move in fully for about a month) to water, to weed, and to gather the bounty that continued to appear. Once we fully moved in, I felt fully the shock of having inherited care of this garden: what if I messed it up? What if I killed everything in it due to my inexperience? Nature laughed at me; we moved in on Indigenous People’s Day in October 2020, and Winter came soon enough to do just that. As everything went into hibernation, I sat down to put some of my own care and thought into what it might look like come Spring. And while it’s true that actual gardening books are having an impact, there are other, less obvious, books that are shaping my garden.
GardeningGardenista

Gardening 101: Solomon’s Seal

As a garden designer, I am often asked to recommend plants that are foolproof, black-thumb proof, and low-maintenance. As well as beautiful, of course! A constructive conversation about real-life plant care usually follows. But if the garden under discussion happens to enjoy shade (often seen as a curse), there is a perennial that comes to the rescue, every time: Solomon’s seal checks all those boxes. Polygonatum is a shining shade garden star.
Gardeningthechronicle-online.com

Dandelions don’t deserve such a poor reputation

Dandelions have been given a bad name by gardeners who wish for a perfect lawn. But they are not the invasive weed most people believe them to be. They are a perennial herb, introduced to Canada and United States by Europeans. The settlers brought dandelions with them because they used the plant as a medicine and food crop.
GardeningHGTV

Herb Garden Design Ideas

Spice up your menus with the zingy flavors of fresh herbs. You don’t need an elaborate herb garden design to work flavorful sprigs and leaves into your family’s mealtimes. Many herbs thrive — and yield stems for snipping — in containers. But if you yearn for a formal herb garden design, you won’t be disappointed. You’ll have beauty and harvest to share. Dig into some herb garden design ideas.
Charlotte, NCfinegardening.com

Spring in Lena’s Garden

Hello! My name is Lena White. I live in Charlotte, North Carolina. I’ve been gardening here for over 30 years. I’ve just recently retired from the practice of medicine, so now I have more time to spend doing what I love. This spring’s show of color has been really special!
Home & Gardencommunityq.com

7 Simple Ways to Add Color, Excitement to Your Yard

(Family Features) With all the beauty Mother Nature has to offer, a few pops of color or other simple embellishments can help make your yard look superb from the curb. Whether you’re looking to enhance your front yard, backyard, porch or patio space, consider these easy and affordable ways to spruce up your outdoor oasis:
GardeningAgriculture Online

Gardening fever

Despite my best efforts to avoid it, I was bitten again. I was smitten by the gardening bug. This happens every spring when the weather warms and the soil gives off that heady perfume from trillions of soil microbes awakening and getting ready to party. It’s an irresistible aroma that whispers sweet nothings in my ear, a tiny voice that murmurs, “It’s time to go play in the dirt!”
GardeningPosted by
Woman's World

5 Smart Gardening Hacks for Pain-Free Planting

Aah… spring. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and your garden is beckoning. Our clever gardening hacks will ensure puttering in your patch of green is even more relaxing-and pain-free. Prevent knee pain with a pool noodle pad. Crouching down to plant and weed can make joints cranky...
Smithfield, RIValley Breeze

Apple Blossom Garden Club hosts plant sale May 29

SMITHFIELD – The Apple Blossom Garden Club will host its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Blackbird Farm, 660 Douglas Pike. Organizers say members have been busy preparing perennials, vegetables, herbs and succulents. There will be more than 50 varieties of tomato plants available.
Gardeningthespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for Crookneck Squash (Yellow Squash)

Crookneck squash, named for the slight curves in their necks, are easy to grow in the vegetable garden. This cultivar of Cucurbita pepo, a type of summer squash, is also called yellow squash. The warm-season plants grow fast and have huge leaves with small, sticky spines and a bushy growth habit. Their yellow fruits, which form underneath the leaves, can have smooth or bumpy skins. For the best taste, pick them when they’re small and tender. The plants are so prolific, one or two are usually enough to feed a family.
GardeningVindy.com

Place a quilt of flowers in your garden

Quilts keep you warm at night. Many quilts tell life stories. My grandmothers and mother were quilters. I did not inherit that skill but am the proud owner of several quilts, as are my children and grandchildren. One of the newest trends the past couple of years is taking the...
Animalstimes-gazette.com

A STROLL THROUGH THE GARDEN: Deer challenges

This past winter, hopefully we won’t have much more snow, I went out to the backyard and I noticed something on the other side of my flood lights one evening. What I noticed was that I had a small 15- to 20-member herd of deer grazing on the English ivy, I have growing on the trees that I have in the backyard.
GardeningVindy.com

Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.
GardeningArgus Press

Simple alternatives for growing strawberries

One of the first fruits of summer is strawberries. While we can enjoy fresh berries almost year-round from the grocery store, there is no substitute for the sweet, juicy flavor of home-or locally-grown. If you’re hesitant to make the commitment to a large berry patch, there are some simple alternatives.