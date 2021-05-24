newsbreak-logo
Restaurants

The London Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About in 2021

By Eater Staff
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon — and its hospitality industry — is some way from a return to its pre-pandemic order. But one sign of a semblance of normality having resumed is the steady flow of new opening announcements, many of which were on course to arrive in 2020 but whose timelines were interrupted by the novel coronavirus crisis. With the caveat that these dates are subject to change, here’s the definitive list of notable upcoming openings in 2021, in order of anticipated launch. This list will be updated constantly.

