Obituaries

Keith F. Chapman

Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith F. Chapman passed away suddenly on 12 May 2021 at age 76 while at his home in Madora Bay, Western Australia. Keith and his wife Karen were residents of Provo and Madora Bay, Australia as dual citizens. He is survived by his wife Karen, his sister Trish O'Neil and children Paul, Mark, Peter, Adam, Sarah and David and step-children Michelle Reittinger, Julienne Vance, Susanne Espinosa, Annette Walker, Kathryn Baughman, David Baughman, Russell Baughman, Reid Baughman, Douglas Baughman and Jody Kae Nelson. He will be buried in Karrakatta Cemetery in Perth, Western Australia. Funeral Services will be broadcast in Provo by video link Monday, May 31 at 10 am at the Foothill Ward Building, 345 E. 4525 N. Provo.

Sarah
