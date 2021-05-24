Keith F. Chapman

Robin Keith McKee, 67, of Conesville, passed away at home surrounded by his loving wife, Loretta May (Barker) McKee and family, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on July 15, 1953 in Coshocton, Ohio to Max McKee and Mary (McCoy) Arnold, who survive. He graduated from River View High School in 1971. He attended Bowling Green University. He retired after 33 years from Kraft/Heinz in Coshocton. Robin was an avid golfer and loved playing golf with his wife; he also played in several MOGA tournaments. He enjoyed sitting outside listening to music, looking at the flowers and watching the hummingbirds.