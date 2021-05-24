newsbreak-logo
Texas is About to Criminalize Being Homeless

By Buzz Adams
95.5 KLAQ
 3 days ago
Governor Gregg Abbott has already signaled that he is ready to sign H.B. 1925. That’s the legislation that would make it a fineable offense to “camp out” on public lands (also known as “being homeless”). Via Twitter Abbott said, “One step closer to my desk for signing! Thank you” in...

