Sun safety is a vital part of spending any amount of time outdoors. After all, whether you're going for a morning walk or partaking in one of your favorite sports, you don't want to get a sunburn. But just putting on these products isn't always enough to ensure you're protected. Those who are older and have more sensitive skin, in particular, may often find that they aren't as safe as they initially thought. Read on to learn how to properly apply sunscreen and ensure you're getting the most out of these products.