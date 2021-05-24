newsbreak-logo
After slow start, COVID rapid tests are in 'every corner' of Saskatchewan

By The Star Phoenix
healthing.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaskatchewan is opening the floodgates on COVID-19 rapid tests, anticipating the quick screening tools may become routine even as vaccination efforts pick up steam. Carrie Dornstauder, acting testing chief with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said nearly 700 community-based organizations, pharmacies and businesses have applied for supplies of rapid antigen tests, which can yield results in as little as 15 minutes.

