After slow start, COVID rapid tests are in 'every corner' of Saskatchewan

Mobile laboratory for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 for Africa. The PCR test is the most accurate tool to identify SARS-CoV-2. However, valid results are often available only after days. Moreover, the laboratory must be well equipped, have trained personnel and sufficient financial resources. All of this is usually a problem in Africa. A portable suitcase could help. In cooperation with several African universities, scientists at Leipzig University have found that this mini-laboratory provides test results that are almost as good as a PCR test — and almost in real time. The researchers have now published their findings in the journal Analytical Chemistry.