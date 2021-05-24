newsbreak-logo
COVID-19 highlights help provided by family to those in long-term care

By Vancouver Sun
healthing.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s an indirect benefit of COVID-19 in long-term care, it’s been in highlighting the importance of family members in providing care to loved ones. In fact, describing what family members do only as visiting doesn’t fully capture what that can involve. Sometimes, it’s a simple human connection with a parent or spouse. For other family members, it can also mean practical help with day-to-day tasks such as eating and personal grooming.

