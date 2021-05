EPHRAIM, Utah (May 12, 2021) -- Freshman Zachary Lifferth scored his second goal of the game in the first minute of overtime to help lead the fourth-ranked Badgers to a 3-2 win over Utah State Eastern. With the win, the Badgers improve to 9-1-1 overall on the season and 7-1-1 in the Scenic West Athletic Conference standings, and are just one game behind Salt Lake C.C. for the conference lead. Both teams have one game remaining. In order for the Badgers to win a share of the conference championship, Snow College will need to defeat Colorado Northwestern on Friday and SLCC will need to lose at Truckee Meadows.