Utah County, UT

Beach days, barbecues, jury duty? You may be summoned this summer as trials pick back up

ksl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Visiting family, meeting friends for dinner or just stepping out in public without having to worry — many Utahns are making the most of a less-fraught reality as the pandemic loosens its grip. But the ability to gather more freely also may come with an added...

Utah StatePosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

5 staggering facts about Utah’s hot housing market

It’s an issue that’s worrying a mind-boggling 8 out of 10 Utahns — and one that reaches well beyond Utah to other states in the West. The Deseret News took a deep dive into Utah’s raging hot real estate market and how it fits in to what’s happening in other Western states. With high rankings in numerous national lists analyzing the housing market, the Salt Lake City metro area is a contender for having the No. 1 housing market in the West, competing with other burgeoning areas like Boise, Idaho.
Utah Stateksl.com

Bodies suspected to be 2 missing brothers discovered on Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY — The bodies of two missing brothers were discovered on Utah Lake Sunday afternoon, authorities say. The Utah County Sheriff's Office found the bodies of the brothers who were left on a single WaveRunner near the Knolls area of Utah Lake at approximately 4:20 p.m. Both brothers were wearing life jackets.
Utah StateUS News and World Report

Bodies of 2 Missing Jet Skiers Found in Utah Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The bodies of two men reported missing after going jet skiing on Utah Lake were found Sunday, authorities said. Searchers found the body of one man at around 9:30 a.m. and found the second man soon after. The men, brothers believed to be in their 30s, were wearing life vests for the outing on the state's largest freshwater lake, Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff's Office told KTVX-TV.
Utah Stateksl.com

Utah mask mandate lifting for last week of school; state reports 418 new cases, 6 deaths Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah won't require masks in K-12 schools for the last week of the school year, Gov. Spencer Cox announced Thursday. Individual school districts will have the option to continue mask mandates in their schools to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the state will lift its blanket mask requirement for all districts in the state, the governor said. Starting on the Monday of whenever districts have their last weeks of school, masks won't be required, he said.
Salt Lake City, UTksl.com

Step inside the West's 'insane' housing market

SALT LAKE CITY — They went through the pain 10 times. Ten times, Matthew and Bethany Clewett found a house they could envision themselves making their home, where they would raise their now almost 1-year-old daughter, Nellie. Ten houses they liked enough to put in an offer. But each time,...
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Two West Valley City men found dead in Utah Lake

Two men were found dead in Utah Lake after they had been reported missing early Sunday morning. A search and rescue team first found the watercraft that belonged to brothers Jorge Anica, 33, and Manuel Anica, 21, at around 9 a.m. Less than an hour later, the bodies of both men were found not far from each other.
Utah Statekmyu.tv

May 15 data: Utah counts 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 320 new cases

(KUTV) — Utah counted two more COVID-19 deaths Saturday, one Salt Lake City man and one Utah County woman. The Utah Department of Health reported both deaths occurred prior to April 14. Utah has counted a total of 2,258 deaths. An additional 21,318 vaccines were administered, leading to a total...
Utah Statekslnewsradio.com

UPDATE: Bodies of two missing men found in Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY — Police are searching for two male jet skiers who went missing on Utah Lake near the Knolls area around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 1:30 a.m. about the missing jet skiers. According to...
Utah Statekslnewsradio.com

Search is ongoing for two Jet skiers who went missing on Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY — Police are searching for two male jet skiers who went missing on Utah Lake near the Knolls area around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 1:30 a.m. about the missing jet skiers. According to...
Utah Stateutahcounty.gov

Search and Rescue Team Located Two Bodies On Utah Lake

Utah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue located two bodies believed to be those of men missing since Saturday evening. The two men are from West Valley City. This morning just before 1:30 AM Deputies with the Utah County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) were dispatched to a report of two men missing on Utah Lake. A woman called reporting that her husband, age 33, and his brother, age 21, left about 4:20 PM on Saturday, May 15, to ride a waverunner on Utah Lake. The woman said she and other family found the truck the two men drove near the shore of Utah Lake at the Knolls on the west side of the lake, several miles south of Saratoga Springs. The men were not with the pickup and many of their personal belongings were still in the truck. UCSO Search and Rescue officials responded and asked for assistance from the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter crew. They searched the area for several hours without finding anything.
Utah StateKSLTV

Search Underway For Missing Jet Skiers On Utah Lake

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah – Search and rescue crews were called out to the southern part of Utah Lake after family members reported two men missing. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received a call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Family member told officials the two men...
Utah Stateksl.com

2 missing overnight after trip to Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY — Authorities are searching for two individuals who were last believed to be on Utah Lake Saturday afternoon. The Utah County Sheriff's Office received a call at approximately 1:30 a.m. saying that two men on a single Jet Ski had left from the Knolls area of Utah Lake around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday and had not returned, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said.