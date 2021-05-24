Legislation directly funding charter schools headed to Gov. Kevin Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation that for the first time directly funds Oklahoma charter schools passed its final exam on Monday and could well be signed into law Tuesday. The measure also seemed to defuse a legal blowup between the state board of education and individual districts over the board’s decision last month to give charter schools access to property tax-fed building funds in apparent contradiction to state law.www.purcellregister.com