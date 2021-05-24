newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Legislation directly funding charter schools headed to Gov. Kevin Stitt

By Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World
Purcell Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation that for the first time directly funds Oklahoma charter schools passed its final exam on Monday and could well be signed into law Tuesday. The measure also seemed to defuse a legal blowup between the state board of education and individual districts over the board’s decision last month to give charter schools access to property tax-fed building funds in apparent contradiction to state law.

www.purcellregister.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Hofmeister
Person
Kevin Stitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Legislature#State Schools#Law Schools#Senate#House#Capitol#State School Board#Sb 229#Epic#Lawton Public Schools#Public Charter Schools#Charter Schools Access#Gov Kevin Stitt#Virtual Charter Schools#Legislation#Public School Districts#State Superintendent#State Law#State Aid#Individual Districts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
KRMG

Governor announces $1,200 return to work incentive

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced a couple of bold moves Monday to get people back to work. “Our challenge is not to get businesses back open,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “We’ve done that. It’s been getting employees back to work. Without a doubt, one of the factors causing this has been the continued extension of extra federal benefits.”
Oklahoma City, OKkswo.com

Governor Stitt announces incentive to bring people back to workforce

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is offering those on unemployment an incentive to return to work. He and Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt on Monday announced the Return to Work Incentive. They are offering $1,200 to the first 20,000 Oklahomans receiving unemployment benefits...
Oklahoma Statencadvertiser.com

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma will end a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday. To incentivize unemployed people to return to the work, Stitt said the state will offer a $1,200 stipend for the first 20,000 workers who get off unemployment and work at least 32 hours per week at a qualifying job. Claimants can begin applying on June 28.
Oklahoma Statekoamnewsnow.com

Oklahoma governor signs bill to extend early voting by 1 day

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma is making voting slightly easier, a contrast to other Republican-led states. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed a bill that adds a day of early voting and makes changes to ensure mail-in ballots are received in time to be counted. Meanwhile, GOP-controlled states from Arkansas...
Oklahoma StateNew York Post

Oklahoma governor booted from commission after banning critical race theory

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has been kicked off a commission marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre after he banned critical race theory from schools. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission members called a special meeting last week and “agreed through consensus to part ways with Governor Stitt,” the commission said in a statement.
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Former Oklahoma prisons boss picked for county jail trust

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The former head of Oklahoma’s prison system has been appointed to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners on Monday announced Joe Allbaugh would fill a vacancy on the nine-member panel. Allbaugh served as director of the Department of Corrections from 2016...
Oklahoma StateKOCO

Former ODOC director appointed to vacant Oklahoma County Jail Trust seat

OKLAHOMA CITY — Joe Allbaugh, former director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, has been appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Oklahoma County Jail Trust, officials announced Monday morning. According to a news release from the Oklahoma County Detention Center, during Monday’s Oklahoma County Commissioners meeting, members filled...
Oklahoma Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Stitt Offering Incentive to Get Oklahoman's Back to Work

Since last March, more than one million unemployment claims have been filed in the State of Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has paid out more than five billion dollars in unemployment during that time span. That is more than the last 10 years combined. At a news conference on...
Oklahoma City, OKponcacitynow.com

Creating a Ballot Referendum to End the Taxation on Groceries

OKLAHOMA CITY – This week consisted of the House accepting or rejecting amendments, and we also came to an agreement on the budget with the Senate and the Governor. In a response to the budget, the Democrat Caucus said:. “While an extra $500 million in savings sounds nice, our citizens...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Live: Oklahoma governor to announce new workforce initiative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma leaders say they are creating initiatives to get more Oklahomans back to work as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Following the withdrawal of the COVID-19 State of Emergency, Governor Kevin Stitt is joining Oklahoma Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt to announce a new workforce incentive.
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

$1,200 incentive, end to federal $300 unemployment payments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gvoer Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt are joined by a number of employers to announce a new workforce incentive. Oklahomans that return to work will receive a $1,200 incentive Gov. Stitt announced. He also said that Oklahoma will end the...
Oklahoma City, OKJournal Record

Inhofe proposes $7.5M for police mental health training

Less than a week after a man who said he was mentally ill was killed by Oklahoma City police, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe announced legislation that would boost mental health training for law enforcement. On Friday morning at the Tulsa Police Officers’ Memorial, the Republican senator told a small group...
Oklahoma Statewattagnet.com

MeatOut Day coming to Oklahoma? Not a chance!

What happened when People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) tried to insult Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt with a billboard calling him a “meathead” in his own state?. Well, Stitt wore it as a badge of honor, and he recently used it as an opportunity to promote and show his appreciation for the state’s meat and livestock industry.