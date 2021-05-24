newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue fills two top leadership positions

By Max Egener
Posted by 
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09smTA_0a9xOBHR00 The department has hired Greg Espinosa as deputy fire chief and Fred Charlton as division chief of training.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue recently filled two key positions, fully staffing its leadership team for the first time in months.

Greg Espinosa, a former captain with Portland Fire & Rescue, is Hillsboro Fire's new deputy chief of operations. He joins Deputy Chief Jeff Gurske under Fire Chief David Downey.

Fred Charlton, who was most recently the chief of the Clackamas Fire District, is Hillsboro Fire's new division chief of training.

In his new role, Espinosa oversees the delivery of services from the department's 94 firefighters and paramedics.

In a statement from Hillsboro Fire, officials said Espinosa "is eager to build new and meaningful relationships with Hillsboro Fire & Rescue members, City of Hillsboro staff, agency partners, and Hillsboro community members. His empathic leadership style is evident in his first few months on the job."

For his part, Espinosa, who came to the department in February, said, "There are two things I often say: 'Lead from the front,' and, 'Don't ask people to do things you are not willing to do yourself. I believe these are two important components in leading a fire department. I focus on both of these every day. I will help pick up hose, participate in drills and do the dishes if that is what's left to do."

He began his 26-year career in Portland with six years as a firefighter and a member of the technical rescue team, and as a search and rescue diver, Hillsboro officials said.

Espinosa was then promoted and served 10 years as a lieutenant, continuing his service as a diver and with the technical rescue team. Four of those years were spent as a fire investigator and state-certified police officer.

After being promoted to captain, he served four years managing the largest fire station in Oregon with 40 personnel, officials said.

Espinosa was then briefly a battalion chief, then deputy chief, managing four battalions and 31 fire stations.

In addition to those roles, he was a member of department committees, including strategic planning, budget, peer support and diversity.

In Charlton's new role, he leads the department's education and training programs that encompass firefighting, rescue and emergency medical services.

Hillsboro officials said Charlton seeks to find efficiencies and continue to innovate for training delivery, use of technology, and staying focused on the needs of employees and the community he serves.

They added he looks forward to supporting the department in its growth and development of plans, including professional development and succession planning.

Using a data-driven approach, Charlton will review response data to determine the frequency and types of incidents to evaluate risks and outcomes, officials said.

"I want to support Hillsboro Fire & Rescue and the City of Hillsboro to the best of my ability using years of experience to support the great work already being done," said Charlton, who began with the department on May 3.

Charlton's 32-year career began as a volunteer firefighter from 1989 until 1994 when he was hired as a professional firefighter/paramedic with the Milwaukie Fire Department.

The department eventually merged into the Clackamas Fire District, where Charlton has served most of his career.

He was promoted from firefighter to lieutenant, captain, battalion chief, deputy chief, and fire chief until his retirement in April 2021.

During his tenure, he received a meritorious service award in 2020 and a department leadership award in 2018, officials said.

Outside of the department, Charlton gave his time to the Oregon Fire Chiefs Association serving as president since 2019, as a member of the NW Fire Diversity Council since 2016, and as a Rotarian with Rotary Club of Clackamas since 2013.

He has taught as an adjunct instructor since 2010 with Eastern Oregon University and as an intermittent instructor with the Northwest Association of Fire Trainers, officials said.

Charlton has received a Chief Fire Officer designation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence, an Executive Masters of Public Administration, and bachelor's and associate's degrees, officials said.

Clackamas Fire's leadership was criticized for its handling of the Riverside Fire last September, which burned nearly 150,000 acres in the Clackamas River basin and came within a half-mile of Estacada's commercial core.

Residents took issue with the decision by department officials to take what's called a "tactical pause," pulling out firefighting resources from the area because the fire was too dangerous while flames burned homes.

In October, Charlton publicly apologized for the performance of his department during a virtual meeting with Estacada residents.

Patrick Preston, spokesperson for Hillsboro, declined to provide direct contact information for Charlton.

"Per guidance from the City's legal counsel based on the active lawsuits you are reporting on, please feel free to send your questions via email," Preston wrote in an email to the News-Times' reporter.

Charlton's position, division chief of training, is one subject of a retaliation and discrimination complaint against the city and two other top Hillsboro Fire officials by two current employees, who had applied for the role but weren't hired, according to the complaint.

{loadposition sub-article-02}
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
19
Followers
89
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Retirement#Fire Stations#Leadership Positions#Chief Deputy#Chief Executive Officer#Hillsboro Fire Rescue#Portland Fire Rescue#Hillsboro Fire#Rotarian#Rotary Club Of Clackamas#Eastern Oregon University#Clackamas Fire#City Of Hillsboro#Clackamas Fire District#Estacada#Hillsboro Staff#Hillsboro Officials#Deputy Fire Chief#Firefighter
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Clackamas, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Hillsboro, OR
Related
Cornelius, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Ralph Brown's family holds press conference seeking help

The former Cornelius mayor's family and friends are asking for your help to find Brown who's been missing since May. 16.Ralph Brown's family and friends held a press conference Wednesday afternoon, May 26, at the Forest Grove United Church of Christ, to ask the public for their help in finding their father and friend. The former Cornelius mayor, Forest Grove school board member, and Hillsboro teacher and administrator has been missing since the evening of May 16, when he reportedly left his home in Cornelius in his dark blue 2014 Nissan Sentra. Reports of sightings have come in all over...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Letters to the Editor: May 27, 2021

News-Times readers give their thoughts on the Hillsboro School District and local law enforcement.Feeling unheard by the powers-that-be It's sad times when most citizens will only express their concerns and thoughts to only family and friends. Most citizens no longer try to talk to state officials, local government or even our local police. Most feel and have experienced that their concerns and thoughts do not matter to individuals anyways. Many officers act bored or annoyed if you try to talk or report something that may not seem to be of importance to them. And many times when you do report...
Cornelius, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Search for Ralph Brown continues

Local authorities, family and volunteers continue their search for the former Cornelius mayor, missing since May 16.The search for Cornelius' Ralph Brown continues. The former Cornelius mayor, Forest Grove school board member, and Hillsboro teacher and administrator has been missing since the evening of May 16, when he reportedly left his home in Cornelius in his dark blue 2014 Nissan Sentra. Reports of sightings have come in all over the region, but neither Brown nor his vehicle, with Oregon license plate 319KQV, have been located as of Monday evening, May 24. "The law enforcement officers have been awesome," Brown's daughter...
Portland, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Spruce Goose archives could take flight with state grant

Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum would use funds to safely store and digitize thousands of documents and photographs about the giant plane's construction.If you think Howard Hughes' plane the Spruce Goose is big (It is. It really is), then try this on for size: more than 1 million pieces of paper — documents, blueprints, original drawings and thousands of photographs. That's what the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum in Yamhill County holds in a stack of shelves, file cabinets and cardboard tubes related to construction of the giant flying boat. The museum hopes to get a state grant to...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: May 10-16, 2021

This week's calls include: a smashed window at Marshalls, a swiped backpack at Bi-Mart, and a stolen truck at Red Robin.Monday, May 10 Officers took a report of a theft at Stack Infrastructure, 4735 N.E. Starr Blvd. A utility trailer full of copper wiring and tools was stolen from the construction site. Officers took a report of a car prowl at Marshalls, 11240 N.E. Evergreen Pkwy. A car window was smashed, and a purse stolen from inside. Tuesday, May 11 Officers took a report of criminal mischief in the 6000 block of Southeast Maple Street. A community mailbox...
Portland, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Readers' letters: There are alternatives to I-5 freeway project

Local writers sound off on state school budget needs, homelessness solutions and the many conspiracy theories.When I see news about the Interstate 5 Rose Quarter freeway expansion project, I shake my head at the lost opportunity here. The U.S. Senate is considering including a federal program for removal of urban freeways in an infrastructure package. Portland should make sure it has a shovel-ready project that can compete successfully for this funding: turn the I-5 East Bank Freeway into a new waterfront neighborhood, and turn Interstate 84 through Sullivan's Gulch into compact villages around MAX stations, connected by open space, a...
Washington County, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Our Opinion: A milestone in Washington County

Washington County, where Oregon's first COVID-19 case was detected, is among the first to clear a vaccine threshold.Let's start with "congratulations." It's been nearly 15 months since Oregon's first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in a Washington County man at a Hillsboro-area hospital. Since then, life as we know it has been turned on its head. Early on, we had "two weeks to slow the spread." Later, in the fall, we had the "two-week freeze," which turned into four weeks, which turned into the by-now-familiar risk levels and county-by-county metrics. For roughly one calendar year, most kids stayed home from...
Portland, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Urban/rural Oregonians split on COVID-19 school relief

Many people supported aid to low-income students, others wanted schools funds to pay for other things.Politically, Oregon has a clear divide between its urban and rural residents. A statewide survey in early May shows Oregonians have a similar urban/rural split on how school districts should spend millions of COVID-19 relief dollars from three aid packages passed by U.S. Congress since last spring. There are also divides in what young and elderly Oregonians prioritize for education funding. The survey was conducted by the nonprofit, nonpartisan polling organization Oregon Values and Beliefs Center from May 4 to 10, according to a press...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Newberg-area residents asked to look out for missing Ralph Brown

The former Cornelius mayor and longtime Hillsboro school administrator has been missing since Sunday.Former Cornelius mayor and Hillsboro School District teacher and administrator Ralph Brown remains missing after reportedly leaving his home in Cornelius on Sunday evening, May 16. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said late Wednesday afternoon, May 19, that a community member in the Newberg area reported seeing Brown on Monday, May 17. Brown was reportedly sighted in his blue 2014 Nissan Sentra. Deputies are asking anyone who lives near Rogers Landing County Park in Yamhill County or along the Willamette River to "check around" for Brown and...
Real EstatePosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Metro: Affordable housing bond ahead of schedule

More units are being built at less cost to the elected regional government, according to the 2020 Annual Report.More affordable housing is being built at a lower-than-expected cost with Metro's affordable housing bond, the elected regional government said in a report released Thursday, May 20. Metro voters approved the $653 million bond measure at the November 2018 election. According to the Metro Housing Bond 2020 Annual Report, "Metro and partners are more than halfway to achieving the goal of 3,900 units with only one-third of bond funds committed. As of December 2020, there were four projects under construction and...
Cornelius, ORPosted by
Beaverton Valley Times

Cornelius' Ralph Brown missing

The former mayor and school administrator was last seen Sunday evening drving a navy blue Nissan Sentra.Former Cornelius mayor and longtime Hillsboro School District teacher, counselor and administrator Ralph Brown went missing Sunday evening, May 16, and had not yet been found as of Monday. Washington County sheriff's deputies are searching for Brown, who has been missing from his home in Cornelius since 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Brown is said to have memory issues and may have trouble finding his way home. According to pastor Brendan Curran of the Forest Grove United Church of Christ, who spent time with Brown's wife...
Canby, ORKATU.com

Swimmer drowns in Molalla River near Canby Community Park

CANBY, Ore. — A person drowned in the Molalla River near Canby Community Park Saturday, according to Clackamas County authorities. Marine deputies say several people called and reported seeing the swimmer go underwater. Authorities pulled the victim from the water and immediately started life-saving efforts. Unfortunately, that person died at...
Cornelius, ORkptv.com

Missing Cornellius man with memory issues spotted in Newburg

CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. Ralph Brown, 76, went missing from his home in Cornelius on Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. He left in a dark blue Nissan Sentra with Oregon license plate 319KQV, according to the sheriff's office.
Oregon StateKCBY

Coquille Police Department to participate in Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz

COQUILLE, Ore. — The Coquille Police Department is taking part in the upcoming Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz, the department said. From May 24 through June 6, law enforcement agencies in Oregon including Coquille PD will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under the age of two.
Portland, ORoregontoday.net

COVID-19 Cases & Deaths, May 17

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (6), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (6), Columbia (5), Coos (5), Crook (11), Deschutes (68), Douglas (10), Grant (13), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (39), Jefferson (8), Josephine (10), Klamath (35), Lake (3), Lane (46), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (120), Polk (14), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (70) and Yamhill (10). Oregon’s 2,573rd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 10 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,574th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 3 and died on April 18 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, WA. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,575th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,576th COVID-19 death is a 104-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 9 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,577th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 17 and died on May 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,578th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 13 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,579th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 24 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,580th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 10 and died on May 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,581st COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,582nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 10 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 2,555th death. She is a 67-year-old woman from Benton County. She was originally reported as a Linn County resident.
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Library workers seek to form city of Hillsboro's third union

Hillsboro Public Library workers they need more voice in decision-making to create a more equitable library.Hillsboro Public Library employees want to form a union, seeking to become the first collective bargaining unit among city employees aside from police and firefighters. Hillsboro has two libraries — the Shute Park Library and the Brookwood Library — which are also part of Washington County Cooperative Library Services. During public testimony at the Hillsboro City Council's meeting April 20, three library employees said a majority of library workers have signed union authorization cards to form a union with Oregon AFSCME Council 75, one of...
Washington StatePosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Washington County, four others cleared for 'lower risk'

Benton, Deschutes, Hood River and Lincoln counties will also move to the more permissive COVID-19 risk category.Five Oregon counties — including Washington County, the state's second-most populous — will move to the most permissive risk category for the spread of COVID-19 this Friday, May 21. Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday afternoon, May 18, that at least 65% of residents age 16 and older in Benton, Deschutes, Hood River, Lincoln and Washington counties have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and that those counties have also fulfilled her requirement to submit an "equity plan" to demonstrate how they'll...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

UPDATE: Still too close to call in Hillsboro school board races

Four races for the Hillsboro School District board of directors remain too close to call Wednesday morning, May 19.Election results in four races for the Hillsboro School District board of directors remain too close to call as of Wednesday morning, May 19. Incumbent Erika Lopez leads Joe Everton by about 0.75 percentage points in the election for the Position 1 seat, according to unofficial voting results as of 9 a.m. Wednesday. Lopez currently has 9,251 votes compared to 9,104 for Everton. Ben Wolfe leads incumbent Mark Watson in the election for the Position 2 seat by less than 2/10ths of...
Portland, ORKATU.com

Crews respond to two-alarm fire at Southwest Portland shopping center

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 2-alarm fire has closed Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway from Southwest 65th Avenue to Southwest Olson Road Monday morning. The fire was reported at the Raleigh West Shopping Center in southwest Portland. Drivers should avoid the area. This is a developing story, we will continue to update as we...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Toxic substance sickens 26 people at Hillsboro Shari's

No life-threatening injuries were reported. Hillsboro Fire said symptoms included dizziness and coughing.An unidentified toxic substance sickened 26 people at Sheri's Restaurant in Hillsboro on Saturday morning, May 15. Fire officials said an HVAC unit mounted on top of the restaurant was the probable source of the toxic substance. About 9:15 a.m. Saturday, a 9-1-1 caller reported a strong smell inside the restaurant located at 2185 N.W. 185th Ave., said Hillsboro Fire & Rescue officials in a statement Saturday afternoon. The caller reported a rapid onset of symptoms, including coughing, dizziness and a burning sensation, officials said. After learning that...