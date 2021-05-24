newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Military detain Mali's president, prime minister and defence minister

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAMAKO (Reuters) -Military officers in Mali detained the president, prime minister and defence minister of the interim government on Monday, deepening political chaos just months after a military coup ousted the previous president, multiple sources told Reuters. President Bah Ndaw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and defence minister Souleymane Doucoure were...

www.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Coup#Military Base#Burkina Faso#Bamako#Military Officers#Military Rule#Niger#Bamako#Reuters#West African#Islamist#Islamic State#The United Nations#Ecowas#U N#African Union#European Union#The U S State Department#The Atlantic Council#United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
AFP

Mali president, PM resign after arrest by military junta

Mali's interim president and prime minister resigned on Wednesday, a top junta aide said, two days after they were detained and stripped of their powers in what appeared to amount to the country's second coup in nine months. In New York, the UN Security Council "strongly condemned" the ouster and arrest of President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, and called for a return to civilian government -- but did not discuss punitive measures. The interim leaders, who had been tasked with steering the return to civilian rule after a coup last August, resigned in the presence of mediators visiting the military base where they were being held, said Baba Cisse, special advisor to junta boss Assimi Goita. However a member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), African Union and UN mission MINUSMA mediation mission told reporters that the leaders had in fact resigned before they arrived.
Politicsthesoufancenter.org

IntelBrief: Mali Military Coup Threatens Progress Against Jihadists in the Sahel

Mali’s latest military coup appears to be a power play by high-ranking officers seeking to topple the Malian transitional government, itself brought on by a coup. The second coup in Bamako in under a year highlights the fragility of Mali’s democracy and threatens the ongoing fight against a range of jihadist groups operating in the Sahel.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US condemns detention of civilian leaders in Mali

The State Department Wednesday condemned the detention of Mali’s transitional president and prime minister by the military this week, which marked the second coup in the country in under a year. “The United States strongly condemns the detention of civilian leaders of Mali’s transition government,” said State Department spokesperson Ned...
PoliticsPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Mali’s coup leader wrests back control of the government

BAMAKO, Mali — Mali’s former coup leader Assimi Goita took control of the West African country again Tuesday after firing the president and prime minister of the transitional government following their announcement of a cabinet reshuffle without his permission. While Goita pledged to go ahead with holding new elections in...
PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

Mali's vice president deposes detained president and premier

Malian Vice President Assimi Goita announced on Tuesday that interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane have been deposed, after they were arrested the day before. Goita, the former leader of a military coup in August 2020, also promised new elections in 2022 while speaking to radio broadcaster...
PoliticsWashington Post

Mali’s acting vice president ousts leaders in second coup d’etat

DAKAR, Senegal — The acting vice president of Mali, Col. Assimi Goïta, said he wrested power from the West African country’s interim president and prime minister Tuesday, carrying out the nation’s second coup d’etat in nine months. The move came less than a day after soldiers arrested interim president Bah...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

EU forces train Malian soldiers to strike jihadists from afar

MOPTI, Mali (Reuters) - The long barrel of a howitzer cannon aims into scrubland around a military base in conflict-hit central Mali. After a countdown, a soldier pulls the firing lanyard, but no round shoots to the horizon. Instead an officer shouts: “BOOM!”. From the shade of a nearby tree,...
PoliticsDerrick

Mali's president and PM remain detained by mutinous soldiers

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s transitional president and prime minister remain detained Tuesday after being taken by force to the military headquarters hours after a government reshuffle left out two members of the junta that had seized power in a coup nine months ago. The African Union, the United Nations,...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

UN chief calls for release of civilian leaders in Mali

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for civilian leaders in Mali to be released after military officers upset with a government reshuffle detained the president and prime minister at an army camp outside the capital. "I am deeply concerned by news of detention of civilian leaders of the Malian transition," Guterres said on Twitter. "I call for calm & their unconditional release." President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane lead an interim government that was installed under the threat of regional sanctions following a putsch in August, and the detentions on Monday raised fears of a second coup. Two senior officials, who declined to be named, told AFP that soldiers had taken Ndaw and Ouane to the Kati military camp on the outskirts of Bamako.
Politicskfgo.com

West African officials head for Mali after ‘attempted coup’

BAMAKO (Reuters) – West African officials were on Tuesday heading for Mali, plunged into crisis after the military detained the president, prime minister and defence minister in what international bodies called an “attempted coup”. President Bah Ndaw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and defence minister Souleymane Doucoure were taken to a...
Militarytribuneledgernews.com

Romania's DefMin Ciuca to attend informal meeting of EU defence ministers

May 27—Romania's Defence Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca will participate — European Union defence ministers in Lisbon, Portugal, according to Romania's Defence Ministry (MApN). According to MapN, the event will begin on May 27 in the presence of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg with a working dinner on the latest developments in...
Worldtheblend.ie

Malian coup leader dismisses president and prime minister: the Tribune India

Former Mali coup leader Assimi Goita sacked the transitional government’s president and prime minister on Tuesday, but promises to hold new elections next year. The move came a day after the two leaders were arrested by the military following the announcement of a cabinet reshuffle. Goita said the president and prime minister acted without consulting him. (AP)