With everything opening up in the Treasure Valley and life getting back into full swing, duh we want to get out and do all the things! And with concerts making a comeback, it looks like its going to be an expensive summer. But we have to make up for 2020! My birthday is in July and I usually celebrate the entire month. But because it was robbed from me I'm celebrating birthday summer this year. Starting Memorial Day (the unofficial start of summer) I will be celebrating as often as humanly possible. So if I can save some coin by getting some things for free, I'm going to do that. And I encourage you to do the same.