Why demand for Fed’s reverse repo facility is surging again

By Joy Wiltermuth
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Nearly two months ago, the Federal Reserve's reverse repo program had almost no customers. Now demand for the lending program is back above $450 billion overnight, its highest since Dec. 2016, according to Fed data.

(Reuters) – The amount of cash flowing into the U.S. Federal Reserve’s reverse repurchase (RRP) facility hit an all-time high of $485 billion on Thursday, further pressuring key short-term interest rates, which could fall below zero. The amount of money cash-heavy financial institutions have been loaning the central bank overnight...