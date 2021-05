Even though Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski may no longer be a part of the organization, he still has a good relationship with coach Bill Belichick. After spending seven years with the Patriots, Gronkowski was a key piece of the Buccaneers offense in their run towards a Super Bowl title. He caught 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. He re-signed with the Buccaneers this offseason.