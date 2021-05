Those looking to sign-up for events and programs at the Fitchburg Senior Center can use the new “one stop shop” programs website, fscprograms.com. David Hill, assistant director of the senior center, told the Star the website was created to allow senior center patrons to easily find and register for virtual programming during the COVID-19 pandemic. And even as in-person events slowly begin to resume, Hill said the website will still be a convenient way for senior citizens and their families to stay in the know.