After a live round competition on April 24, the winners were announced in a congratulatory video this week. “To all the Hawk Tank participants, your passion, persistence as well as entrepreneurial spirit truly shined in your business plans as well as your presentations. We are so very proud of each and every one of you,” says Associate Professor of Management Dr. Michael Valdez, who co-directed the competition with Dr. Lorraine Taylor, associate professor of Tourism and Hospitality Management.