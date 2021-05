A school record went down for the Kansas track and field program during the second day of the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Manhattan on Saturday. Junior Alexandra Emilianov set a school record in the women’s shot put with a launch of 17.25m (56-7.25 ft.), which came on her sixth and final throw of the event. It was good enough to net her a third-place finish, while Kansas State junior Taylor Latimer won the outdoor title with a toss of 17.73.