Baton Rouge, LA

Gov. Edwards declares week of virtual job fairs “Workforce Week”

westcentralsbest.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission is getting Louisianians back to work with a series of virtual job fairs from May 24th – May 28th. Governor John Bel Edwards has officially proclaimed the week “Workforce Week” in an effort to raise awareness of the services LWC offers and to encourage jobseekers to take advantage of them.

www.westcentralsbest.com
Baton Rouge Voice

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Baton Rouge

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Baton Rouge: 1. 1718 N Foster Dr SUITE B 225-465-3669; 2. 3600 Florida Blvd 225-387-7610; 3. 2013 Central Rd Ste. B 225-774-1120; 4. 7150 Jefferson Hwy #680 225-364-2847; 5. 2958 Perkins Rd 225-343-4869; 6. 3200 Highland Rd (225) 388-9939; 7. 11430 Florida Blvd (225) 275-3076; 8. 9006 Greenwell Springs Rd (225) 927-5088; 9. 5889 Airline Hwy (225) 357-1407; 10. 15255 George Oneal Rd (225) 752-3710; 11. 14360 Wax Rd (225) 261-6541; 12. 2520 Plank Rd (225) 357-1484; 13. 7411 Florida Blvd (225) 928-8982; 14. 12880 Airline Hwy (225) 751-3611; 15. 9326 Burbank Dr (225) 767-0966; 16. 2001 Millerville Rd (225) 275-2109; 17. 3140 Florida St 225-650-2000; 18. 7305 Florida Blvd 855-453-0774; 19. 8585 Picardy Ave #110 225-767-0822; 20. 3490 Drusilla Ln 225-367-6488; 21. 5439 Airline Hwy 225-358-2299; 22. 13702 Coursey Blvd 225-246-8000; 23. 1401 N Foster Dr 225-987-9184; 24. 3801 North Blvd 225-655-6422; 25. 17000 Medical Center Dr 225-755-4810; 26. 10310 The Grove Blvd 225-761-5905; 27. 5000 Hennessy Blvd 225-765-5500; 28. 6251 Perkins Rd Suite C 225-389-6251; 29. 9688 Florida Blvd Building 5 Suite A 225-408-7587; 30. 2645 O'Neal Ln Building D 225-926-7200; 31. 7777 Hennessy Blvd #114 225-526-4600; 32. 7515 Perkins Rd 225-769-6084; 33. 15232 George Oneal Rd 225-753-0805; 34. 15128 Airline Hwy 225-751-4415; 35. 4857 Government St 225-216-2309; 36. 9960 Bluebonnet Blvd 225-768-7950; 37. 2950 College Dr 225-924-6094; 38. 9650 Airline Hwy 225-926-9604; 39. 10444 N Mall Dr 225-295-1353; 40. 7373 Perkins Rd 225-246-9240; 41. Gateway Twelve Shopping Center, 2152 S Sherwood Forest Blvd 225-272-5370; 42. 5450 Plank Rd 225-355-9782; 43. 3550 Government St 225-343-8878; 44. 11297 Florida Blvd 225-272-9769; 45. 5112 Essen Ln 225-769-7224; 46. 14444 Coursey Blvd 225-753-1499; 47. 7620 Jefferson Hwy 225-929-6566; 48. 12881 Perkins Rd 225-763-6281; 49. 4485 Perkins Rd 225-926-0734; 50. 9983 Bluebonnet Blvd 225-769-4208; 51. 15929 Airline Hwy 225-752-2159; 52. 5955 Airline Hwy 225-355-6925; 53. 9350 Cortana Pl 225-923-3400; 54. 3132 College Dr 225-952-9022; 55. 2171 O'Neal Ln 225-751-3505; 56. 10606 N Mall Dr 225-291-8104; 57. 5255 Highland Rd 225-766-7776; 58. 10550 Burbank Dr 225-412-5054; 59. 9830 Old Hammond Hwy 225-248-1616; 60. 14241 Coursey Blvd 225-752-5354; 61. 11825 Hooper Rd 225-923-6039; 62. 11550 Coursey Blvd 225-421-3070; 63. 8601 Siegen Ln 225-766-8803; 64. 10974 Joor Rd 225-261-4530; 65. 13002 Coursey Blvd 225-756-7110; 66. 100 Woman's Way 225-924-8195;
Bill to create office for women’s health moves forward in La. House

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Wire) - A bill to create an office for women’s health within the Louisiana Department of Health moved through the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, said she brought House Bill 193 to address inequities in Louisiana’s healthcare system.
Anti-coronavirus vaccine measures moving in Louisiana House

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would prohibit state and local government agencies from refusing to issue licenses, permits and degrees or barring access to public facilities to someone who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19 under a bill that started advancing Monday in the state House. Republican Rep. Kathy Edmonston, of...
Roemer remembered for business leadership as much as political career

Leaders around the state today are mourning the death of Buddy Roemer, who died Monday at age 77 following a recent illness. While many are remembering the charismatic former governor for his reform-minded political career—beginning as an elected delegate to the state Constitutional Convention in 1973, spanning four congressional terms in the 1980s and continuing through his one term as governor—Roemer was also well known for his business savvy and successful track record establishing two Baton Rouge-based banks and, more recently, an LNG exporting facility.
Louisiana challenge to 2020 expanded balloting dies in court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Monday declined to review last year’s decision by a federal judge that expanded early voting and mail balloting in Louisiana during last fall’s presidential election. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said the case is now moot, rejecting...
Gov. Edwards’ Statement on the Passing of Former Gov. Buddy Roemer

BATON ROUGE — This morning, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on the death of former Gov. Charles Elson “Buddy” Roemer III who served as Louisiana’s 52nd governor from 1988-1992. “From the fields of Scopena to the halls of Congress and then the Governor’s Mansion, Buddy Roemer proudly...
List Of Stores Still Requiring Face Masks In Louisiana

After changes to COVID-19 guidelines were posted from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing, some national retailers adjusted their policies to match those guidelines. The CDC said last week that those who are fully vaccinated (they consider this to mean 2 weeks after...
La. Senate votes for college athlete endorsement deal bill

The Louisiana Senate unanimously voted Monday to let college athletes make money off endorsements and sponsorship deals, similar to actions being taken across several states. Sen. Pat Connick's bill could have had Louisiana as the first state to allow student athletes to earn cash off their name, image or likeness. But an amendment added on the Senate floor likely ensures that other states' laws will take effect first.
Former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Romer has died at 77

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Buddy Roemer, a Harvard-educated reform-minded politician whose one tumultuous term as Louisana’s governor was marked by bruising political battles over taxes, budgets and abortion, died Monday at age 77. His son, Chas Roemer, said the former governor died peacefully at his home in Baton Rouge after...
Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
More than 1.39M people fully vaccinated for COVID in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Monday 35,676 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the past several days. The health department said 1.57 milllion people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
See which Baton Rouge casino was the state's biggest winner in April

The three riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge brought in nearly $26.4 million during April, a 13.4% increase over what the properties bought in during March. Statewide, the 13 riverboat casinos, Harrah’s land-based casino and four racinos brought in $235.8 million during April, according to figures released Monday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That’s a 4.8% increase over the $225.1 million gambling properties generated during March.