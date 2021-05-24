newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Beatport Announces Second Installment of ‘Game Changers’ Series

By Grant Gilmore
edmidentity.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Liebing has been tapped by Beatport for the second installment of their Game Changers documentary + livestream series. Earlier this year, Beatport teamed up with Microsoft Surface to bring a new mini-documentary series to life: Game Changers. This three-episode series focuses on unique artists in the dance music scene and is paired with a livestream set in a stunning location. The first edition featured Soma Soul and Ed Begley, who performed from the Swiss Alps and gave insight into their production process. Now, Beatport has unveiled that Chris Liebing will be the focus of the second installment.

edmidentity.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Liebing
Person
Ed Begley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beatport#Dance Music#Soundcloud#Game Music#Documentary Series#The Game Awards#Live Music#Twitch Music#Game Changers#Soma Soul#Mute Records#Social Media#Livestream Series#Releases#Remixes#November#Slow Ep#Techno#Fantastic Tunes#Unique Artists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video Gamestheclevelandamerican.com

Rockstar Games Co-Founds New Record Label Circoloco Records

Rockstar Games has helped to establish CircoLoco Records, a record mark made in an organization with a dance band of a similar name. The declaration incorporates a presentation trailer posted by the CircoLoco Records official Twitter and YouTube account. The record name additionally reported another collection named Monday Dreamin’, set to deliver on July 9, 2021.
Los Angeles, CAbrooklynvegan.com

serpentwithfeet plays a virtual concert on Twitch tonight

Tonight (Tuesday, 5/25) marks week four of There Is Light, a livestream series we launched with Twitch and Wasserman Music. We hope you caught the previous installments with Perfume Genius, Best Coast, and more, and we hope you tune in tonight at 8 PM ET on Twitch to see serpentwithfeet, performing live from The Lodge Room in Los Angeles.
Video Gamesmusictech.net

Rockstar Games’ and CircoLoco’s record label enlists TOKiMONSTA, Moodymann, Seth Troxler, and more

Rockstar Games, creator of the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series, has teamed up with respected event brand CircoLoco to form CircoLoco Records. The label aims to showcase work from performers at previous CircoLoco events, such as Carl Craig, Seth Troxler, Moodymann and Rampa, and new talents such as Lost Souls of Saturn & TOKiMONSTA, Butch, Sama’ Abdulhadi and more.
MusicSonic State

Podcast: Sonic Talk 670 - Brutal Techno Mode

Discussion with Jamie Lidell, Matt Hodson and Dom Hawken 27/05/21. Dominic Hawken-producer, keyboard player, songwriter,developer. Please check out our new Freeze Machines Racks for Ableton Live - lush, atmospheric frozen reverb textures:. Where to Watch/Listen - We now stream the live show to Youtube Live, Facebook Live as well as...
Musicedmidentity.com

Get to Know the Techno Style of Barbosa

Toronto-based techno artist Barbosa swung by to chat about his recent track “Android,” his label Heist Mode, and plenty more!. If you’re someone who is dialed into the dance music scene then there’s little doubt that you know how impressive the sounds coming out of Canada have been. Whether in the realm of house, techno, trance, or bass, artists have continued to move crowds near and far with their stunning sets and releases. One of those artists is Barbosa and he’s looking to carve out his own place in the techno scene.
FestivalYour EDM

Insomniac Announces Lineup & Adds Second Day to New Summer Waterfront Festival ‘Day Trip’

As festival season returns, Insomniac Events is introducing a whole new festival brand called Day Trip Festival this year, and the lineup has just been announced. While still yet to have its inaugural year, Insomniac has delivered on the demand from fans, proudly adding a second day to the debut summer festival, now set to take place on July 3 & 4, 2021. The famed Day Trip experience travels from its original home of Academy LA in Hollywood to Berth 46 at the LA Waterfront, offering 360-degree ocean views while hosting nearly 40 of the most well-known and emerging stars in house music across multiple festival stages.
Musicedmidentity.com

Discover Your “Chain-Melted State” with dela Moon and AIRGLO

Dela Moon and AIRGLO deliver a defiant one-two punch of drum and bass and techno on “Chain-Melted State,” their new tune on Play Me Records. The brilliant artists, dela Moon and AIRGLO, have joined forces to take listeners on a triumphant journey through gritty soundscapes and fast-paced basslines on their new tune “Chain-Melted State.” This track on Play Me Records shows the creative power behind these two artists, who are more like great warriors brandishing their finest weapons in the face of their worthy opponents. The analogy seems fitting as, after all, conflict within society isn’t an inherently negative part of our human experience – without it, there is no fuel for the internal flames that push us forward.
Musicthis song is sick

REMNANT.exe Illustrates Sci-Fi Inspired Soundscapes on New ‘Psychokinesis’ EP

We first became acquainted with the futuristic and dystopian sounds of REMNANT.exe back in March, when he debuted on RL Grime’s cutting edge label, Sable Valley. Today, the enigmatic producer follows up that release with a mesmerizing new body of work that will immerse you into a vivid sci-fi domain. The project is titled, Psychokinesis, and it’s a five-tracker that’s out via another forward thinking label, vibe.digital.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Moby, Aluna, Sofi Tukker, more announced for virtual DGTL LIB 2: 24 Hour Brunchy-Q-Partython

LA-based party brand Do LaB has announced the lineup for the second digital installment of Lighting in a Bottle, DGTL LIB 2: 24 Hour Brunchy-Q-Partython. The virtual event will feature a variety of artists across various electronic genres including Moby, Aluna, Purple Disco Machine, Desert Dwellers, and organizers are even plotting for a joint G Jones and Eprom set. Other artists for the May 29 – 30 digital festival include Sofi Tukker, Seth Troxler, Red Giant Project, Mikey Lion, The Polish Ambassador, one of Dancing Astronaut‘s Artists to Watch in 2021, TSHA, and more.
Musicmagneticmag.com

Koven Break Down The Deluxe Version Of Butterfly Effect & Bullet Time Mix

When you think of the term bullet time, you probably instantly get flashbacks of the scene from The Matrix where Neo does his famous slow-motion back-bend. But how could a concept like that be applied to electronic music? A while back, DNB duo Koven recorded a wild mix using such technology to celebrate the release of the deluxe version of their album Butterfly Effect. This is the first time technology like that has ever been applied to a DJ mix, and the results are nothing short of spectacular.
Musicedmsauce.com

Wave Wave – Coming Down (feat. Marigo Bay)

German house music specialist Wave Wave delivers his phenomenal new single ‘Coming Down’ on a burst of beautiful, melancholic vibes. Featuring the inspired vocals of Marigo Bay, the record brings tender piano chords and tasty electronic rhythms, blending the producer’s trademark deep house sound with unforgettable pop hooks. A compelling tune to keep close to yourself, out now on Robin Schulz’ label Mentalo Music.
TV & Videosmaroonweekly.com

Series Review: “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”

During the days of endless remakes and reimaginings, one might assume it was inevitable to loot from beloved 90s kids movies in order to make millennials feel nostalgic about their past, but it begs the question: does “The Mighty Ducks,” of all creative properties, deserve a sequel? In “Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” the audience is introduced once more, to Emilio Estevez’s Gordon Bombay, who true to form, has found himself once again in dire straights, having become a bitter nobody after a string of failures following, apparently, the events of the last “Mighty Ducks” movie (from 1996).
Musicedmidentity.com

Seven Lions Announces Higher Love Show at Red Rocks

Seven Lions will invade Red Rocks this July to ignite some higher love with support from Gem & Tauri, MitiS, and Andrew Bayer!. Seven Lions is a gem. He’s definitely a top-tier artist who continues to grow and thrive over time. In fact, he’s the definition of longevity. The man behind Ophelia Records has blessed with endless classics like “Strangers” featuring Tove Lo, “Rush Over Me” featuring HALIENE, “Worlds Apart” featuring Kerli, “Island” featuring Nevve, and so many more. He’s become an expert in blending various genres together and his music will invoke some sort of emotional response, even if you try to fight it.
Musicrekkerd.org

Reconstructed Drum & Bass sample pack by Mask Movement Samples

Mask Movement Samples and D-Struct have teamed up to deliver Reconstructed Drum & Bass, an original collection of sounds, beats, and building blocks catered towards production of Drum & Bass music and similar genres with broken beats and filthy basslines. The pack includes 35 atmospheres, 80 bass and synth hits,...
MusicEDMTunes

Tchami ft. Gunna – Praise (Malaa Remix)

Tchami’s hip hop happenin’ single ‘Praise‘ amassed over 12 million Spotify streams, and Malaa gives it a whirl with his remix. Out now on Confession, Malaa reworks the original into another dancefloor-ready track. Keep this remix on your records because it’s going on the Yero Zero remix album coming out on June 25th.
Musicnextmosh.com

Amon Amarth drop re-recorded version of “Masters of War”

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of their third full-length studio album titled ‘The Crusher,’ Swedish melodic death metal giants Amon Amarth have released a new re-recorded version of their hit track “Masters of War” — check out the fresh tune below in official visualizer / lyric video form. The...