Beatport Announces Second Installment of ‘Game Changers’ Series
Chris Liebing has been tapped by Beatport for the second installment of their Game Changers documentary + livestream series. Earlier this year, Beatport teamed up with Microsoft Surface to bring a new mini-documentary series to life: Game Changers. This three-episode series focuses on unique artists in the dance music scene and is paired with a livestream set in a stunning location. The first edition featured Soma Soul and Ed Begley, who performed from the Swiss Alps and gave insight into their production process. Now, Beatport has unveiled that Chris Liebing will be the focus of the second installment.edmidentity.com