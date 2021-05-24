Beatport Announces Second Installment of ‘Game Changers’ Series

Dela Moon and AIRGLO deliver a defiant one-two punch of drum and bass and techno on “Chain-Melted State,” their new tune on Play Me Records. The brilliant artists, dela Moon and AIRGLO, have joined forces to take listeners on a triumphant journey through gritty soundscapes and fast-paced basslines on their new tune “Chain-Melted State.” This track on Play Me Records shows the creative power behind these two artists, who are more like great warriors brandishing their finest weapons in the face of their worthy opponents. The analogy seems fitting as, after all, conflict within society isn’t an inherently negative part of our human experience – without it, there is no fuel for the internal flames that push us forward.