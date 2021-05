MARIPOSA, Calif. (FOX26) - The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office have announced a fire has broken out in Mariposa County near Live Oak Rd in the Yaqui Gulch area. The Sheriff's Office said it is not an evacuation order, but Yaqui Gulch Rd from Hwy 140 "“ Guadalupe Creek Rd is closed. An advisory has also been set in place for all of Live Oak Rd and Highway 140 from Yaqui to Bumgardner Rd.