Loyola University New Orleans Graduate Wins Fulbright Award

Grace Gilbert ’21 has a curious mind. One that takes her on a variety of adventures. She immerses herself in language—reading and writing in her native English as well as Spanish, her second language. She is captivated by art as both a student of art history and as a painter who works in oils and now also explores gouache and watercolors. A violinist, she has performed with the Bethlehem Community Orchestra. An athlete, she ran for the track and cross country teams. And, her interest in Spanish and other cultures has taken her to Spain, first on a two-week field course in archaeology at the end of her sophomore year, and then in the spring of her junior year, to Madrid for a study-abroad semester from which she had to return early due to COVID.