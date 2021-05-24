Loyola University New Orleans Graduate Wins Fulbright Award

Eleven Amherst students and young alumni have been offered scholarships sponsored by the U.S. Department of State that will allow them to immerse themselves in foreign languages and cultures over the coming year. One of these has won a Critical Language Scholarship to study Russian this summer. One has received funding from the Fulbright U.S. Student Program to conduct research in Norway (while another, Djelimory Diabate ’21, right, was offered a Fulbright for research in Morocco, but declined in favor of a Ph.D. program at Harvard). And eight will spend the year teaching English in Taiwan, South Korea, France and Lithuania, through Fulbright English Teaching Assistantships (ETA). In addition, two Amherst seniors and two recent graduates have been chosen as alternates for the ETA.