Evansville, IN

The 80s, the 90s and the Storm Chances

By Cameron Hopman
wevv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a hot one today, in fact our hottest of the year thus far - today's high temperature of 89° was the highest recorded in the River City since the last time we saw 90° (that was on September 10th of last year). As a result, the evening ahead will be a mild one; temperatures will only fall as low as 77° or so by 10PM. Overnight low temperatures near the mid 60s (66° in Evansville) will again give the mercury a running head start Tuesday, allowing afternoon highs to surge back into the upper 80s and low 90s tomorrow afternoon! Current model data suggests that we'll eclipse today's high of 89° and head straight to 90° Tuesday. If that forecast holds, not only will it mark our hottest day of 2021, but also our hottest day in eight and a half months!

