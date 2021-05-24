newsbreak-logo
The Rimfire Report: The Pike Arms Gatling Gun Kit for Ruger 10/22 Rifles

By Luke C.
The Firearm Blog
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and welcome back to another edition of The Rimfire Report! The Rimfire Report is all about the various firearms, ammunition, modifications, and history of the rimfire firearm world. This week we’ll be talking about an idea that goes as far back as 1861 with the original invention of the Gatling gun by North Carolina’s own Richard Jordan Gatling – inventor of the Gatling gun. The Gatling gun was the fevered dream of the American inventor that eventually resulted in decade after decade of improvement eventually giving us the modern electrically-driven M134 Minigun, M61 Vulcan, and GAU-8 Avenger. While owning a full-auto Gatling gun is a difficult thing to achieve for multiple reasons, hand-cranked Gatling guns are fairly easy to come by and far less expensive. Our rimfire example of this for today is the Pike Arms Gatling Gun Kit. The Pike Arms Gatling Gun Kit is a DIY modification that allows you to turn two 10/22 rifles into a hand-cranked high-volume fire rig using only commonly available household hand tools.

