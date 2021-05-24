'NCIS: LA' Star Renee Felice Smith on Leaving the Series After 11 Seasons (Exclusive)

As fans gear up for the Season 3 finale of Mayans M.C. on FX, they were left with quite an emotional turn of events following Episode 9. While it shouldn't come as a shock to fans the twists and turns series creator Elgin James and his writers bring to the table to keep everyone on their toes, however, this ending was not something anyone expected. During an interview with PopCulture.com, Momo Rodriguez revealed the very real emotion he felt and brought to his character Steve before that traumatic scene that left fans' jaws on the floor. Spoilers ahead for Season 3, Episode 9.