TV Series

'NCIS: LA' Star Renee Felice Smith on Leaving the Series After 11 Seasons (Exclusive)

WUSA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 11 seasons on NCIS: LA, Renee Felice Smith said goodbye to the CBS procedural on Sunday's finale, which also marked co-star Barrett Foa's final episode. All episode long, Smith's Nell grappled with the idea of permanently taking over Hetty's position as operations manager, a job she's unofficially held for much of the season. And when it came time to make a final decision about her future at NCIS, she chose to take a risk: Relocate to Tokyo with Foa's Eric and head up a new office there.

www.wusa9.com
Barrett Foa
Linda Hunt
