When’s the last time you took a trip to a zoo? More to the point, when did you last take a trip to the zoo with a child? My daughter Miriam turned three earlier this month. For her birthday, we took a Sunday afternoon outing to the Abilene Zoo with her grandparents, aunts and uncles, and cousins. I will admit, until Miriam was born, I had not been to the Abilene Zoo (or any zoo in many years. We…