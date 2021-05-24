Doorbell Camera Captures Shots Fired In North Minneapolis Sunday Afternoon
Not much afternoon delight in this doorbell camera video from North Minneapolis Crime Watch and Information yesterday afternoon. The video shows two people walking past the camera, with a timestamp in the corner showing it's 4:25 in the afternoon, triggering the camera to turn on and record. A short time after the two walk by the camera, and go along the side of the house, you begin to hear loud pops. Those pops are most likely gunfire, and I counted 14 pops ring out in quick order.1039thedoc.com