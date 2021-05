On September 30th, 1983, many lives in the town of Warrenton, Oregon, were changed forever when seventeen-year-old Joan Leigh Hall disappeared on a simple walk from the Warrenton Mini Mart to the local grade school. Known by those close to her as Joanie, this young woman was an upstanding citizen with a strong moral compass. She was looking forward to a career in law enforcement, and had even been elected as the first female President of the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Explorer Post the night before.