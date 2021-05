Brazilian defender David Luiz looks to be heading to his homeland after walking out on Arsenal, according to a report. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta paid tribute to the 34-year-old on his press conference after two seasons with the club. Arteta claimed the player’s impending departure from the club “hurts”. The Spaniard clearly wanted the centre-back to stay after becoming “attached” to the former Chelsea star. And despite admitting there were talks between the parties there was no agreement.