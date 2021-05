And yes, hydrogen is part of that plan. Hyundai has announced that it will be putting $7.4 billion into its United States operations, including creating a battery electric vehicle supply chain and investing in hydrogen infrastructure across the country. Although whatever was happening when it was going to, then not going to build the Apple Car is mostly over, the investment will be first targeting production to scale up EV manufacturing capabilities and have the first U.S.-built, battery-powered cars going out in 2022.