High school roundup: Pembroke's Ardine, Lancers' Killelea pitch gems

Key players: Pembroke – Ryan Ardine (6⅔ IP, 1 ER, 5 K in game 1), Rene Pinter (2 IP in relief in game 2), Josh Wheeler (RBI in game 2) Highlights: Ardine pitched well and the Spartans had five hits from five different players to hand the Bears their first loss of the season in game one of a doubleheader. The Spartans also had five hits from five players in their game two loss.