High school roundup: Pembroke's Ardine, Lancers' Killelea pitch gems

Kearsarge 196, Pembroke 143, White Mountains 83, Hillsboro-Deering 50. Key players: Kearsarge – JJ Davis (1st 100, 1st 400), Evan Pauling (1st 1,600, 2nd 800, 2nd javelin), Gavin Garzia (1st 3,200, 2nd 400), Jacob Poltack (1st pole vault, 2nd discus), Evan Menard (1st 300 hurdles, 4th 110 hurdles), Hunter Stanchfield (1st high jump), Luke DelGiudice (2nd 1,600, 2nd 3,200, 3rd 800), Will DelGiudice (2nd pole vault, 3rd discus, 3rd 300 hurdles), William Walker (2nd 110 hurdles, 3rd javelin); Pembroke – James Dupuis (1st shot put, 1st discus, 1st 110 hurdles, 3rd 100), Nik Dulullo (1st triple jump, 3rd long jump), David Testerman (1st 800), Stephen St. Laurent (1st 200), Jimmy Valotto (2nd shot put, 4th discus), Logan Longacre (2nd long jump, 4th 100); H-D – Tiarnan Burke-Smith (2nd 300 hurdles, 3rd 110 hurdles, 6th javelin), Nathaniel Ledvina (2nd triple jump, 5th long jump), Michael Denslow (3rd 400, 4th 200, 5th discus)