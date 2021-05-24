newsbreak-logo
Pembroke, NH

High school roundup: Pembroke's Ardine, Lancers' Killelea pitch gems

Union Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Ardine pitched a five-hitter, leading the Pembroke Academy baseball team past Merrimack Valley 4-1 on Monday. Ardine walked one and fanned 10. Pembroke (5-5) received offense from Alex Chiavaras (2-for-4 with a run scored) and Ryan Casey, who reached base four times on two HBPs and two walks. Also...

Manchester, NH
Pelham, NH
Windham, NH
Salem, NH
Pembroke, NH
Ryan Casey
Matt Griffin
Pembroke, NHConcord Monitor

Baseball: Pembroke 8, Coe-Brown 5 (game 1), Coe-Brown 10, Pembroke 1 (game 2)

Key players: Pembroke – Ryan Ardine (6⅔ IP, 1 ER, 5 K in game 1), Rene Pinter (2 IP in relief in game 2), Josh Wheeler (RBI in game 2) Highlights: Ardine pitched well and the Spartans had five hits from five different players to hand the Bears their first loss of the season in game one of a doubleheader. The Spartans also had five hits from five players in their game two loss.
Pembroke, NHConcord Monitor

Boys’ Lacrosse: Pembroke 11, Merrimack Valley 6

Key players: Pembroke – Jack Schaefer (6 goals, assist), Gavin O’Brien (2 goals, assist), Logan Commerford (goal, assist), Owen Brown (first varsity goal), Caden Mix (goal), Jack Harkness (13 face-off wins), Adam Omundson (7 saves) Highlights: The trio of Hayden Godin, Michael Perkins and Kris Lessner led a very Spartan...
Pembroke, NHConcord Monitor

Boys’ Track: John Stark 62, Pembroke 52, Hillsboro-Deering 23

Key players: John Stark – Logan Montgomery (1st 400, 1st long jump, 1st high jump), Myles Hooper (1st javelin, 1st triple jump, 2nd shot put, 2nd discus), Eli Lemire (1st 800, 1st 1,600), Jackson Souther (1st 300 hurdles), Anthony Bensosme (2nd 200, 2nd high jump); Pembroke – James Dupuis (1st 100, 1st 110 hurdles, 1st shot put, 1st discus), Stephen St. Laurent (1st 200, 3rd 100), Logan Longacre (2nd 100), David Testerman (2nd 800); H-D – Tiarnan Burke-Smith (2nd javelin, 2nd 110 hurdles, 2nd 300 hurdles), Logan Irwin (1st 3,200, 3rd 400), Michael Denslow (2nd 400)
Hillsboro, NHConcord Monitor

Boys’ Track: Kearsarge 196, Pembroke 143, White Mountains 83, Hillsboro-Deering 50

Kearsarge 196, Pembroke 143, White Mountains 83, Hillsboro-Deering 50. Key players: Kearsarge – JJ Davis (1st 100, 1st 400), Evan Pauling (1st 1,600, 2nd 800, 2nd javelin), Gavin Garzia (1st 3,200, 2nd 400), Jacob Poltack (1st pole vault, 2nd discus), Evan Menard (1st 300 hurdles, 4th 110 hurdles), Hunter Stanchfield (1st high jump), Luke DelGiudice (2nd 1,600, 2nd 3,200, 3rd 800), Will DelGiudice (2nd pole vault, 3rd discus, 3rd 300 hurdles), William Walker (2nd 110 hurdles, 3rd javelin); Pembroke – James Dupuis (1st shot put, 1st discus, 1st 110 hurdles, 3rd 100), Nik Dulullo (1st triple jump, 3rd long jump), David Testerman (1st 800), Stephen St. Laurent (1st 200), Jimmy Valotto (2nd shot put, 4th discus), Logan Longacre (2nd long jump, 4th 100); H-D – Tiarnan Burke-Smith (2nd 300 hurdles, 3rd 110 hurdles, 6th javelin), Nathaniel Ledvina (2nd triple jump, 5th long jump), Michael Denslow (3rd 400, 4th 200, 5th discus)