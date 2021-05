Good evening. Have you heard the term “drone swarms”? Basically, military observers expect the next generation of armed drones to be powered by artificial intelligence and capable of descending on targets en masse, like an army of flying robots. And since China is currently the world’s largest armed drone exporter, this week’s cover story explores how the country may have a significant head start on the future of war. Elsewhere, we have an interview with Lillian Li about understanding Chinese tech on its own terms; a story about how China helps North Korean hackers; an op-ed about how the digital renminbi will change China; and infographics about China’s gold rush. If you’re not already a paid subscriber to The Wire, please sign up here.